Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootball'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller

'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller

Belgium's dramatic late penalty against Senegal has divided the football world, with fans fiercely debating the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 VAR decision.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Belgium achieved a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal.
  • Controversial VAR penalty in stoppage time sealed Belgium's win.
  • The decisive spot-kick sparked widespread debate among fans.

Belgium vs Senegal Penalty Controversy: Belgium may have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but the biggest talking point after their dramatic victory over Senegal had little to do with the scoreline. Trailing 2-0 before mounting an extraordinary comeback, the Red Devils snatched a 3-2 win thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Youri Tielemans after a VAR intervention. The decision instantly divided opinion, with fans across social media questioning whether Belgium should have been awarded the spot-kick at all. Within minutes of the final whistle, social media was flooded with reactions, as many insisted Senegal had been hard done by.

Fans React To VAR Penalty Call

Belgium's decisive penalty arrived after Lamine Camara clipped Youri Tielemans while attempting to clear a loose ball. However, several fans argue that the tackle wasn't enough to be penalized.

Read More: Harry Kane's Heroics Rescue England! Comeback Win Ends DR Congo's Dream Run

Notably, there are also those who believe that the decision might have been harsh, but the challenge amounted for a penalty.

Belgium March Into RO16

Belgium's reward for the dramatic comeback is a Round of 16 clash against the United States, who defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

The Red Devils will hope to carry their late momentum into the knockout tie as they continue their bid for a first-ever FIFA World Cup title.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main controversy in the Belgium vs Senegal match?

The biggest talking point was the stoppage-time penalty awarded to Belgium after a VAR intervention. Many fans questioned whether it should have been given, leading to widespread debate.

How was the decisive penalty awarded to Belgium?

The penalty was given after Senegal's Lamine Camara clipped Youri Tielemans while attempting to clear a loose ball. A VAR review confirmed the decision.

What was the final score of the match between Belgium and Senegal?

Belgium dramatically defeated Senegal with a final score of 3-2. They secured the win with a penalty in stoppage time after trailing 2-0.

What is Belgium's next match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Following their comeback victory, Belgium has advanced to the Round of 16. They are scheduled to face the United States in their next match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Controversy Belgium Vs Senegal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller
'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Pull Off Miracle Comeback As Last-Gasp Penalty Breaks Senegal Hearts
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Pull Off Miracle Comeback As Last-Gasp Penalty Breaks Senegal Hearts
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's Heroics Rescue England! Comeback Win Ends DR Congo's Dream Run
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's Heroics Rescue England! Comeback Win Ends DR Congo's Dream Run
Football
Mexico Break FIFA World Cup Jinx! Win First Knockout Match Since 1986, Eliminate Ecuador
Mexico Break FIFA World Cup Jinx! Win First Knockout Match Since 1986, Eliminate Ecuador
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget