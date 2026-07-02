'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Belgium achieved a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal.

Controversial VAR penalty in stoppage time sealed Belgium's win.

The decisive spot-kick sparked widespread debate among fans.

Belgium vs Senegal Penalty Controversy: Belgium may have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but the biggest talking point after their dramatic victory over Senegal had little to do with the scoreline. Trailing 2-0 before mounting an extraordinary comeback, the Red Devils snatched a 3-2 win thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Youri Tielemans after a VAR intervention. The decision instantly divided opinion, with fans across social media questioning whether Belgium should have been awarded the spot-kick at all. Within minutes of the final whistle, social media was flooded with reactions, as many insisted Senegal had been hard done by.

Fans React To VAR Penalty Call

Belgium's decisive penalty arrived after Lamine Camara clipped Youri Tielemans while attempting to clear a loose ball. However, several fans argue that the tackle wasn't enough to be penalized.

This is one of the worst world cups ever how was this given as a penalty?? Senegal robbed in broad daylight man and they’re not the only country pic.twitter.com/YpVfI18ZTZ — Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 1, 2026

The defender was looking at the ball, the attacker placed his leg in the path of the defender. How do you call that a fault? This is mind boggling to a non footballer like me. This is beyond common sense. By the way I am just a neutral viewer just enjoying the world cup matches. — nathan konyak (@KonyakNathan) July 2, 2026

The defender has pulled his foot back, he is in motion, Tielemans jumps from behind him not to play the ball but to put his foot exactly where the defender is being carried by motion solely to fish for a penalty. This should not have been given as a penalty. — Mr. Husband (@NamedInstigator) July 1, 2026

Was Senegal robbed their chance to win with the penalty decision by VAR. I really feel sorry for them. pic.twitter.com/4MB97qdOr1 — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي (@mamashami2) July 1, 2026

You can not give a penalty for that in the 122nd minute of a World Cup KO game. I'm sorry man it's just not enough for a game of this magnitude — tag (@mxdric) July 1, 2026

How is this a penalty for Belgium? 😭

Senegal robbed in broad daylight 💔 pic.twitter.com/3h8YnSqucm https://t.co/PoXyDJ01vF — Wins (@WinsLFC) July 1, 2026

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Notably, there are also those who believe that the decision might have been harsh, but the challenge amounted for a penalty.

it's a cruel penalty because both players are going for the ball, but it's a penalty nonetheless 💔 — VEECEE (@callmechiboy) July 1, 2026

It was a penalty. There was an obvious contact. — Onyinye Chima (@ObiefunaOnyinye) July 1, 2026

Minimal contact and no intention of fouling so it was a bit harsh on Senegal but that’s football at the end of the day, shouldn’t have bottled the 2-0 lead as well 😅 — AK (@TheCaptainHalal) July 1, 2026

Belgium March Into RO16

Belgium's reward for the dramatic comeback is a Round of 16 clash against the United States, who defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

The Red Devils will hope to carry their late momentum into the knockout tie as they continue their bid for a first-ever FIFA World Cup title.