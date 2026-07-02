The biggest talking point was the stoppage-time penalty awarded to Belgium after a VAR intervention. Many fans questioned whether it should have been given, leading to widespread debate.
'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller
Belgium's dramatic late penalty against Senegal has divided the football world, with fans fiercely debating the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 VAR decision.
- Belgium achieved a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal.
- Controversial VAR penalty in stoppage time sealed Belgium's win.
- The decisive spot-kick sparked widespread debate among fans.
Belgium vs Senegal Penalty Controversy: Belgium may have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but the biggest talking point after their dramatic victory over Senegal had little to do with the scoreline. Trailing 2-0 before mounting an extraordinary comeback, the Red Devils snatched a 3-2 win thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Youri Tielemans after a VAR intervention. The decision instantly divided opinion, with fans across social media questioning whether Belgium should have been awarded the spot-kick at all. Within minutes of the final whistle, social media was flooded with reactions, as many insisted Senegal had been hard done by.
Fans React To VAR Penalty Call
Belgium's decisive penalty arrived after Lamine Camara clipped Youri Tielemans while attempting to clear a loose ball. However, several fans argue that the tackle wasn't enough to be penalized.
This is one of the worst world cups ever how was this given as a penalty?? Senegal robbed in broad daylight man and they’re not the only country pic.twitter.com/YpVfI18ZTZ— Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 1, 2026
The defender was looking at the ball, the attacker placed his leg in the path of the defender. How do you call that a fault? This is mind boggling to a non footballer like me. This is beyond common sense. By the way I am just a neutral viewer just enjoying the world cup matches.— nathan konyak (@KonyakNathan) July 2, 2026
The defender has pulled his foot back, he is in motion, Tielemans jumps from behind him not to play the ball but to put his foot exactly where the defender is being carried by motion solely to fish for a penalty. This should not have been given as a penalty.— Mr. Husband (@NamedInstigator) July 1, 2026
Was Senegal robbed their chance to win with the penalty decision by VAR. I really feel sorry for them. pic.twitter.com/4MB97qdOr1— Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي (@mamashami2) July 1, 2026
You can not give a penalty for that in the 122nd minute of a World Cup KO game. I'm sorry man it's just not enough for a game of this magnitude— tag (@mxdric) July 1, 2026
How is this a penalty for Belgium? 😭— Wins (@WinsLFC) July 1, 2026
Senegal robbed in broad daylight 💔 pic.twitter.com/3h8YnSqucm https://t.co/PoXyDJ01vF
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Notably, there are also those who believe that the decision might have been harsh, but the challenge amounted for a penalty.
it's a cruel penalty because both players are going for the ball, but it's a penalty nonetheless 💔— VEECEE (@callmechiboy) July 1, 2026
It was a penalty. There was an obvious contact.— Onyinye Chima (@ObiefunaOnyinye) July 1, 2026
Minimal contact and no intention of fouling so it was a bit harsh on Senegal but that’s football at the end of the day, shouldn’t have bottled the 2-0 lead as well 😅— AK (@TheCaptainHalal) July 1, 2026
Belgium March Into RO16
Belgium's reward for the dramatic comeback is a Round of 16 clash against the United States, who defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.
The Red Devils will hope to carry their late momentum into the knockout tie as they continue their bid for a first-ever FIFA World Cup title.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main controversy in the Belgium vs Senegal match?
How was the decisive penalty awarded to Belgium?
The penalty was given after Senegal's Lamine Camara clipped Youri Tielemans while attempting to clear a loose ball. A VAR review confirmed the decision.
What was the final score of the match between Belgium and Senegal?
Belgium dramatically defeated Senegal with a final score of 3-2. They secured the win with a penalty in stoppage time after trailing 2-0.
What is Belgium's next match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Following their comeback victory, Belgium has advanced to the Round of 16. They are scheduled to face the United States in their next match.