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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: England Training Gear Stolen In Kansas City, Police Launch Probe - Report

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Training Gear Stolen In Kansas City, Police Launch Probe - Report

The theft reportedly took place while England's FIFA World Cup training equipment was being transported from their Florida base to Kansas City.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England's World Cup preparations hit by stolen training equipment.
  • Police opened investigation; two subjects taken into custody.
  • Team arrives Saturday; plays Croatia in opening clash in Dallas.

New Delhi: England’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup have suffered a setback after training equipment being transported to the team’s base in Kansas City was reportedly stolen, said a report.

The incident is understood to have occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament training base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, where the team is set to start training once they land on Saturday.

Local police confirmed that the case has been opened as a theft investigation.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," they said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation."

A range of footballs and boots are believed to have been taken as the vehicle being used to transport equipment was broken into, according to the BBC report.

The alleged incident has occurred only days before England's World Cup campaign gets underway, with Thomas Tuchel's men due to face Croatia in the Group-stage clash on Wednesday in Dallas.

However, local police may have identified a number of suspects to interview while England's officials hope for minimal disruption to their World Cup build-up as they look to get their campaign off to a flying start.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad will touch down in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, with training equipment already being shipped in to make sure everything is in place for the team's arrival.

England will be among the favorites to lift the trophy and will be desperate to send out a statement when they come up against Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final fixture.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to England's World Cup training equipment?

England's training equipment, including footballs and boots, was reportedly stolen. The incident occurred while the items were being transported to their base in Kansas City.

Where did the theft of the equipment take place?

The incident happened during transportation from England's pre-tournament training base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The transport vehicle was broken into.

Is the theft being investigated?

Yes, Kansas City police have opened a theft investigation into the incident. Two subjects of interest have been taken into custody for further investigation.

When does England's World Cup campaign officially start?

England's World Cup campaign begins on Wednesday. They are scheduled to face Croatia in a group-stage clash held in Dallas.

Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Controversy
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