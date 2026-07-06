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English NewsSportsFootballEngland Midfielder Hospitalised After Dramatic FIFA World Cup Win Over Mexico

England Midfielder Hospitalised After Dramatic FIFA World Cup Win Over Mexico

Jordan Henderson was taken to hospital after suffering a wrist injury during England's post-match celebrations following a dramatic 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after celebrations.
  • Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed serious wrist injury.
  • England defeated Mexico 3-2, booking a quarter-final place.

Jordan Henderson Hospitalised: England's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Mexico ended on a somewhat concerning note after midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken to hospital with a wrist injury sustained during the post-match celebrations. The veteran midfielder, who did not feature in the contest, appeared to fall awkwardly from the advertising hoardings while joining teammates in celebrating the Three Lions' hard-fought 3-2 triumph at the Azteca.

England had just secured their place in the quarter-finals after surviving a late Mexican fightback despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Tuchel Confirms Henderson's Hospital Visit

Speaking after the match, England manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the extent of the concern surrounding Henderson's condition.

"Jordan Henderson just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad, It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital."

Also Check: Balogun's FIFA World Cup Red Card Ban Reversed; Last Time This Happened Was 64 Years Ago

The England boss did not provide any further update on the severity of the injury.

England Edge Mexico In Thrilling Knockout Clash

England booked their place in the last eight following an entertaining contest that saw Jude Bellingham score twice before Harry Kane added a third from the penalty spot.

Bellingham gave the Three Lions an early advantage with a well-taken header before doubling the lead moments later after being set up by Kane. Mexico responded through Julian Quinones to keep the tie alive heading into the interval.

The match became even more dramatic after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off early in the second half, forcing England to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

Kane restored England's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot, but Raul Jimenez converted a spot-kick of his own after a VAR review to reduce the deficit once more.

Mexico pressed relentlessly in search of an equaliser, yet England held firm to secure a 3-2 victory and set up a quarter-final showdown with Norway.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Jordan Henderson after the match?

Jordan Henderson was hospitalized with a wrist injury after falling during post-match celebrations. He did not feature in England's 3-2 victory over Mexico.

What did manager Thomas Tuchel say about Jordan Henderson's injury?

Tuchel confirmed Henderson's hospital visit, stating the injury looked 'really bad' and was 'quite serious.' He did not provide further updates on its severity.

What was the final score of the England vs. Mexico match?

England defeated Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. This victory secured their progression to the quarter-finals.

Which players scored for England in the match?

Jude Bellingham scored twice, giving England an early advantage. Harry Kane added England's third goal from the penalty spot.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Thomas Tuchel Mexico Vs England Jordan Henderson
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