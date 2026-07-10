England’s Quarterfinal Fears Grow! Star Defender Marc Guehi Doubtful To Face Norway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Absences weaken defense against Haaland; Reece James returns.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: The England national football team has been hit by a wave of selection setbacks immediately following their dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the round of 16. As the squad prepares for a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Norway at Miami Stadium, manager Thomas Tuchel is dealing with multiple squad availability issues. With a coveted spot in the semi-finals on the line where the winner will face either Argentina or Switzerland England's backline and midfield structures are under severe strain due to injuries, illnesses, and disciplinary suspensions.

Star Defender Highly Doubtful

The most pressing concern for England lies in the heart of their defense. A key starting center-back is highly doubtful for Saturday's match after picking up a hamstring injury during the grueling encounter against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. The defensive anchor missed the squad's primary training session on Wednesday to work on an individualized recovery program. Team medical staff are scheduled to conduct a final fitness assessment on Friday to determine if he can play any part in the quarter-final. If he fails to train with the main group, he is highly unlikely to start, leaving a massive void in the defensive line.

Midfield and Full-Back Complications

Compounding the manager’s selection headache, influential midfielder Declan Rice is locked in a race against time to recover from a sudden sickness bug. Rice has missed two consecutive days of training, severely limiting his preparation time for the tactical demands of the Norway game. Furthermore, the defensive ranks are stretched even thinner at right-back following a straight red card handed to Jarell Quansah on Sunday. The Bayer Leverkusen defender is now facing a mandatory two-game suspension, rendering him entirely unavailable for the upcoming weekend fixture.

Fragile Defensive Reboots

The timing of these defensive absences could not be worse for England. Norway arrives at the quarter-finals spearheaded by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has already lit up the tournament by scoring seven goals. Tasked with stopping him, England's backline will be missing crucial components, though there is a singular silver lining: right-back Reece James has finally returned to full training after overcoming a hamstring injury suffered during the group stage.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson provided a bizarre side note to the tournament camp; he underwent successful surgery on a severe wrist fracture sustained while celebrating the winning goal against Mexico. Rather than returning home to recover, Henderson has chosen to stay at the team hotel in Kansas City to support his teammates from the sidelines. All eyes now turn to Friday’s final training session to see who will step onto the pitch in Miami.