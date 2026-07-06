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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit

WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit

Neymar Jr broke down in tears after Brazil's 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 defeat to Norway, with clips of the emotional scene going viral online.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neymar cried uncontrollably after Brazil's World Cup exit.
  • Norway defeated Brazil 2-1; Haaland scored twice, Nyland saved penalty.
  • Neymar's late penalty proved insufficient for Brazil's advancement.

Neymar Cries FIFA World Cup: Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end with Neymar unable to contain his emotions after the final whistle against Norway. The veteran forward was overcome with emotion following a 2-1 Round of 16 defeat, as scenes of his reaction on the pitch rapidly spread across social media. As Norway celebrated a famous victory, Neymar remained on the field, visibly devastated by Brazil's elimination. Check it out:

Check Out: Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Emotional Scenes As Neymar Cries After FIFA WC Exit

Moments after the match concluded, Neymar dropped to his knees in prayer before breaking down in tears. One of the most widely circulated videos from the evening captured the Brazil star struggling to compose himself as the disappointment of the defeat became overwhelming.

Teammate Raphinha soon walked over to offer support, wrapping Neymar in an embrace as the pair shared an emotional moment. 

The Selecao had entered the knockout fixture in style, but Norway produced a disciplined display to knock the five-time world champions out of the competition and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Haaland & Nyland Inspire Norway's Famous Victory

Norway owed much of their success to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who repeatedly denied Brazil throughout the contest.

The experienced shot-stopper made one of the game's defining interventions in the opening half by saving Bruno Guimaraes' penalty before adding several more crucial saves to frustrate the Brazilian attack.

At the other end, Erling Haaland proved decisive once again. The striker scored twice after the interval to hand Norway a commanding advantage and move them into the last eight of the tournament.

Neymar did manage to reduce the deficit in stoppage time by converting a penalty, ensuring he finished Brazil's campaign on the scoresheet. However, the late goal arrived too late to alter the outcome, with Brazil bowing out following a 2-1 defeat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign?

Brazil's campaign ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Norway in the Round of 16. This loss eliminated them from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Why was Neymar emotional after the match against Norway?

Neymar was overcome with emotion and cried after Brazil's 2-1 defeat, which led to their elimination from the World Cup. He was visibly devastated by the outcome.

Who were the key players for Norway in their victory over Brazil?

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was crucial, saving a penalty and making several key saves. Erling Haaland proved decisive by scoring both goals for Norway.

Did Neymar score during the match against Norway?

Yes, Neymar managed to reduce the deficit by converting a penalty in stoppage time. However, his goal came too late to alter the final 2-1 outcome.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup Brazil Vs Norway
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