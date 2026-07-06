WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar cried uncontrollably after Brazil's World Cup exit.

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1; Haaland scored twice, Nyland saved penalty.

Neymar's late penalty proved insufficient for Brazil's advancement.

Neymar Cries FIFA World Cup: Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end with Neymar unable to contain his emotions after the final whistle against Norway. The veteran forward was overcome with emotion following a 2-1 Round of 16 defeat, as scenes of his reaction on the pitch rapidly spread across social media. As Norway celebrated a famous victory, Neymar remained on the field, visibly devastated by Brazil's elimination. Check it out:

Check Out: Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026



Emotional Scenes As Neymar Cries After FIFA WC Exit

Moments after the match concluded, Neymar dropped to his knees in prayer before breaking down in tears. One of the most widely circulated videos from the evening captured the Brazil star struggling to compose himself as the disappointment of the defeat became overwhelming.

Teammate Raphinha soon walked over to offer support, wrapping Neymar in an embrace as the pair shared an emotional moment.

The Selecao had entered the knockout fixture in style, but Norway produced a disciplined display to knock the five-time world champions out of the competition and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Haaland & Nyland Inspire Norway's Famous Victory

Norway owed much of their success to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who repeatedly denied Brazil throughout the contest.

The experienced shot-stopper made one of the game's defining interventions in the opening half by saving Bruno Guimaraes' penalty before adding several more crucial saves to frustrate the Brazilian attack.

At the other end, Erling Haaland proved decisive once again. The striker scored twice after the interval to hand Norway a commanding advantage and move them into the last eight of the tournament.

Neymar did manage to reduce the deficit in stoppage time by converting a penalty, ensuring he finished Brazil's campaign on the scoresheet. However, the late goal arrived too late to alter the outcome, with Brazil bowing out following a 2-1 defeat.