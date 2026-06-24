WATCH: Heartbroken Jordan Team Leaves Gifts, Note For Staff After FIFA World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jordan team left spotless locker room, gifts, thank you note.

This gesture followed their 2-1 World Cup elimination by Algeria.

Jordan initially led, but Algeria scored two second-half goals.

Debutants exit bottom of group; earned global admiration.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The debutant Jordan national team won admiration across the global football landscape after producing a magnificent gesture of gratitude following their tournament elimination. This special report chronicles how the squad left their locker room completely spotless, leaving behind a heartfelt handwritten thank you note, traditional sweets, and custom tokens of appreciation for the working arena coordinators.

Dressing Room Surprise Stuns Staff Members

The video footage shared online by tournament directors documents the incredible state of the changing area following the final whistle. Every single piece of equipment was neatly stacked, leaving the floors entirely immaculate for the local clearing crews.

A box of traditional heritage sweets occupied the centre table alongside specific parcels intended for the local staff members. The squad expressed deep gratitude to the coordinators for making their maiden campaign a truly unforgettable experience.

WATCH: Team Jordan Leaves Gifts, Notes For Staff After Exit

Ultimate respect. 🤝



This is how @FIFAWorldCup debutants Jordan left their changing room after their match against Algeria 🥹🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/CrvZeF02w2 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 23, 2026

The official message highly commended the exceptional dedication, professionalism, and warm hospitality extended by the local hosts. The distinct gesture provided a memorable taste of their historic cultural values and world-renowned hospitality standard.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild

Heartbreaking Defeat In Group Stage

The emotional exit followed a highly competitive match layout against regional opponents Algeria in the state of California. The Asian representatives initially grabbed an unexpected breakthrough advantage during the 36th minute of the first half.

Playmaker Mousa Al Tamari fired a shifting effort that deflected directly into the path of teammate Nizar Al Rashdan. The clever midfielder reacted instantly, guiding a delicate outside-of-the-boot finish past the sprawling opposing goalkeeper.

The North African side responded with intense physical pressure following the half-time tactical talk from their coaching staff. Striker Nadhir Benbouali rose highest inside the penalty box during the 69th minute to head home a corner.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel's England Left Frustrated As Ghana Secures 0-0 Draw

The comeback concluded in the 82nd minute when forward Amine Gouiri reacted quickest during a crowded set-piece scramble. The close-range finish confirmed a vital 2-1 victory, logging their 1st major tournament win in 12 years.

The heartbreaking loss mathematically seals elimination for the debutants following 2 consecutive group stage defeats. The team currently sit bottom of the standings with 0 points after their previous 3-1 opening defeat against Austria.

Defending title holders Argentina continue to lead the table with 6 points from 2 matches. Austria occupy 2nd place with 3 points, whilst Algeria hold 3rd position due to an inferior baseline goal difference.

The 72nd-ranked team will conclude their campaign on June 28 against Argentina, playing purely for national pride. Supporters can watch the official video below to appreciate the wonderful post-match locker room gesture.