FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Rewrite History Books With Dramatic Win Over Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Match ended 1-1 after extra time; Egypt scored first.

Australia equalized with an own goal midway through second half.

Egypt converted all spot-kicks, advancing to Round of 16.

AUS vs EGY FIFA World Cup: Egypt continued their dream FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by recording another historic milestone, defeating Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout to secure their first-ever knockout-stage victory at the tournament. After battling to a 1-1 draw across regulation and extra time, the Pharaohs held their nerve from the spot, converting every penalty to complete a memorable evening in Dallas. The result comes just days after Egypt celebrated their maiden World Cup win by overcoming New Zealand in the group stage.

They have now added another landmark achievement, booking a place in the Round of 16, where they will meet the winner of the Argentina versus Cabo Verde clash in Atlanta on July 7.

Ashour Fires Egypt Ahead Before Australia Respond

Australia nearly grabbed the advantage inside the opening minutes when Cristian Volpato's ambitious strike rattled the crossbar. Instead, it was Egypt who struck first.

Following a set-piece, Emam Ashour reacted quickest after his initial effort was blocked. Karim Hafez recycled possession into the area, allowing the midfielder to nod home from close range. It marked Ashour's second goal of the tournament after arriving in North America without an international goal to his name.

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The Socceroos struggled to carve out meaningful openings during the first half and suffered another setback when defender Jordan Bos was forced off through injury before the interval.

Egypt could have doubled their lead moments after the restart, but Omar Marmoush dragged his effort wide after racing through on goal.

Australia made that miss count. Aiden O'Neill whipped in a dangerous free-kick, and Mohamed Hany inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, drawing the scores level midway through the second half.

Penalty Perfection Sends Egypt Through

The closing stages produced chances at both ends. Patrick Beach pulled off an outstanding save to deny Rami Rabia's powerful header before Mohamed Salah created another opening that was brilliantly blocked by Harry Souttar.

Neither side could find a winner during extra time despite Australia's late tactical switch, introducing experienced goalkeeper Mat Ryan specifically for a potential shootout.

The gamble failed to pay off. Egypt displayed remarkable composure from 12 yards, converting all of their spot-kicks. Mohamed Salah produced one of the defining moments of the shootout with a calm Panenka effort, while Hossam Abdelmaguid stepped up to dispatch the decisive penalty.

Australia's hopes disappeared after misses from Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington, allowing Egypt to celebrate a famous triumph and another unforgettable chapter in the nation's football history as they march into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.