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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Files Complaint, Demands Referee's Removal After Defeat

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Files Complaint, Demands Referee's Removal After Defeat

FIFA World Cup 2026: Following their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina, Egypt has filed a formal complaint against referee Francois Letexier, demanding his removal over alleged bias, VAR errors.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Egypt's FA lodged FIFA complaint regarding match officiating against Argentina.
  • Federation demands investigation, immediate removal of officiating crew from tournament.
  • Disallowed goal, unreviewed penalty fueled Egypt's refereeing grievance.
  • Coach suggested bias, claiming external factors favored Messi, Argentina.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has officially filed a complaint with FIFA following a highly controversial 3-2 defeat to reigning world champions Argentina in Atlanta. Despite a stellar performance that saw Egypt take a commanding 2-0 lead, a dramatic late comeback from Argentina spearheaded by Lionel Messi and capped off by a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernández left the Pharaohs empty-handed. However, it is the performance of French referee François Letexier and his officiating team, rather than the players, that has taken center stage.

EFA Demands Immediate Ouster of French Officials

According to reports from Spanish publication Diario AS, Egypt FA President Hany Abo Rida has reached out directly to football’s governing body. The formal protest calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into what the federation describes as "crucial errors" that directly impacted the match's outcome. Going a step further, the EFA has officially requested that Letexier and his entire officiating crew be barred from refereeing any remaining matches in the tournament, citing a complete lack of fairness.

VAR Decisions Under Heavy Scrutiny

The core of Egypt’s fury stems from two massive, game-altering decisions in the second half. First, a potential cushion goal for Egypt was ruled out following a highly debated VAR intervention. Later, in the chaotic buildup to Argentina’s winning goal, the Egyptian camp vehemently appealed for a penalty involving Alexis Mac Allister. Not only was the penalty waved away, but the video assistant referee failed to even review the incident, allowing Fernández to score the winner seconds later.

Coach Suggests Bias Toward Messi and Argentina

In an explosive post-match press conference, Egypt’s head coach, Hossam Hassan, didn't hold back, suggesting that external forces wanted to keep Lionel Messi in the tournament.

"We looked better than the reigning champion better in everything but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan said. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

Hassan concluded by stating that his team was denied basic "respect and fair play," labeling the entire officiating display a blatant act of injustice against Egyptian football. FIFA has yet to issue an official response to the complaint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the EFA's main demands regarding the officiating team?

The EFA is demanding an immediate investigation into the officiating. They also requested that referee François Letexier and his entire crew be barred from remaining tournament matches.

What specific VAR decisions are being questioned by the EFA?

The EFA's complaint focuses on a disallowed Egyptian goal due to VAR intervention and an unreviewed penalty appeal involving Alexis Mac Allister before Argentina's winning goal.

What was the Egyptian coach's reaction to the match's officiating?

Coach Hossam Hassan suggested that external factors might have influenced the result to keep Lionel Messi and Argentina in the tournament. He felt his team was denied respect and fair play.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Egypt Argentina FIFA World CUp 2026 Hossam Hassan
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