FIFA Delivers Verdict On World Cup VAR Official After Controversial Hand Gesture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VAR Shaun Evans' hand gesture caused controversy during World Cup.

Gesture linked to extremist symbols; Evans denied intentionality.

FIFA cleared Evans, finding no disciplinary code breaches.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Controversy: FIFA's disciplinary committee has reportedly cleared Australian video assistant referee Shaun Evans following controversy surrounding a hand gesture captured during Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The incident emerged after footage from a behind-the-scenes video showed members of the VAR team working during the Group E encounter. In the clip, Evans appeared to form a sign with his thumb and forefinger folded, like an 'OK' sign, while in the VAR operations room.

The gesture drew attention because it has previously been linked to extremist symbolism. In 2019, the New York-based Anti-Defamation League classified the sign as a hate symbol in certain contexts, leading to calls for an investigation into the incident.

VAR Official Denies Intentional Gesture

Following the backlash, Evans released a statement denying any deliberate intent behind the movement. According to the experienced Australian referee, he was unaware that the gesture had been captured on camera and only learned about the controversy after the match had concluded.

“I would like to clarify that I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind, the only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and I was unaware I had done it at the time."

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"Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers. The coverage following this incident simply does not reflect who I am," he added.

FIFA Finds No Breach Of Disciplinary Rules

The controversy prompted scrutiny from anti-discrimination organisations. Fare, a group that works alongside FIFA and UEFA to monitor discriminatory behaviour in football, reportedly urged tournament organisers to suspend Evans while the matter was reviewed.

However, FIFA's disciplinary committee ultimately determined that no violation of its disciplinary code had occurred.

“Fifa’s independent disciplinary committee can confirm that, after looking into the matter involving support video assistant referee Shaun Evans, it has found no evidence of breaches of the Fifa disciplinary code,” the global football body stated.

As a result, Evans remains eligible to continue his duties at the tournament.

The 38-year-old official from Victoria is regarded as one of Australia's most experienced referees and has officiated extensively in the A-League Men's competition. His appointment to the FIFA World Cup VAR team was seen as another milestone in an officiating career that has spanned both domestic and international football.