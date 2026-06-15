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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Curacao Make History With First-Ever FIFA World Cup Goal On Debut Against Germany

WATCH: Curacao Make History With First-Ever FIFA World Cup Goal On Debut Against Germany

Livano Comenencia scored Curacao's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, creating history despite the debutants' 7-1 defeat to Germany in their opener.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Curacao achieved landmark FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification, smallest nation ever.
  • Livano Comenencia scored Curacao's first-ever historic World Cup goal.
  • The goal briefly equalized against Germany before a 7-1 defeat.

Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal: Simply reaching FIFA World Cup 2026 was already a landmark achievement for Curacao. The Caribbean nation became the smallest country ever to qualify for the tournament in terms of both population and land area, earning its place among football's elite for the first time. However, the debutants added another memorable chapter to their story despite suffering a heavy defeat against Germany. While the four-time world champions eventually cruised to victory, Curacao fans still had a historic moment to celebrate when Livano Comenencia scored the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal.

The strike briefly brought Curacao level against one of international football's most decorated nations and sparked emotional scenes among players and fans alike.

Comenencia Creates A Historic Moment

Germany took the lead inside six minutes through Felix Nmecha and appeared set to dominate proceedings from the outset.

However, Curacao refused to be overwhelmed by the occasion. Their breakthrough moment arrived when Livano Comenencia reacted quickest to a loose ball near the penalty area and unleashed a left-footed effort toward goal.

The shot found its way through a crowd of defenders before beating the goalkeeper, securing Curacao's first goal in World Cup history.

The landmark strike triggered jubilant celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands. For a brief period, the tournament newcomers were level with one of the favourites, creating a moment that will be remembered by Curacao fans for generations.

Germany's Quality Ultimately Proves Too Much

The historic goal was unable to derail Germany for long. The Europeans regained the lead before halftime when Nico Schlotterbeck headed home from a corner.

Germany then extended their advantage through Kai Havertz, who converted a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time after Felix Nmecha was brought down in the area.

Any hopes of a surprise result disappeared shortly after the interval. Jamal Musiala struck early in the second half to make it 4-1, allowing Germany to take complete control of the contest.

Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Germany Run Riot In 7-1 Destruction Of Curacao

From there, the goals continued to flow. Nathaniel Brown celebrated his World Cup debut with a goal, substitute Deniz Undav got on the scoresheet, and Havertz added another before the final whistle.

Germany ultimately finished with a 7-1 scoreline, underlining the gap in experience and quality between the two sides. Yet despite the lopsided scoreline, Curacao left the field with a historic achievement of their own.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic achievement did Curacao accomplish in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Curacao became the smallest country by both population and land area to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup. This marked their first-ever appearance in the tournament.

Who scored Curacao's first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup?

Livano Comenencia scored Curacao's historic first goal in the FIFA World Cup. His left-footed strike briefly equalized the game against Germany.

What was the final score of Curacao's match against Germany?

Germany ultimately defeated Curacao with a final score of 7-1. Despite the heavy defeat, Curacao celebrated scoring their first World Cup goal.

What was the significance of Livano Comenencia's goal?

Comenencia's goal was historic as it was Curacao's first-ever in a FIFA World Cup. It briefly brought them level against Germany, sparking emotional celebrations.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Germany Vs Curacao
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