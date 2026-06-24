WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo scored in record sixth different FIFA World Cup.

His early strike ended scoring drought, revived Portugal's campaign.

Manager made tactical changes, Dias returned to starting lineup.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo created football history as he became the only player ever to score in 6 different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The clinical forward achieved the momentous feat with an early breakthrough strike during a high-pressure group encounter, sending fans worldwide into an absolute frenzy before reviving his nation's championship layout on the global stage.

Iconic Celebration Returns After Historic Strike

The unforgettable sequence unfolded inside a roaring Houston Stadium when the iconic forward took less than 6 minutes to send his team ahead. Racing immediately toward the corner flag, the veteran leapfrogged high into the air before completing his signature mid-air body rotation.

The entire arena joined the global icon in chanting his famous phrase as he landed with outstretched arms. The memorable routine signaled the definitive conclusion of a highly publicised 10-match tournament goal drought stretching back to winter 2022.

The crucial breakthrough officially establishes the forward as the first footballer to score in 6 distinct editions of the tournament. His unprecedented scoring run now spans 2 decades, beginning as a youngster in Germany back in 2006.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU Celebration After Goal

El mejor !!!! Aunque te cueste entenderlo joao neves nadie es y sera CR7

CRISTIANO RONALDO pic.twitter.com/32chVQZdaO — dianita/didim de #MertYazıcıoğlu 💜💙 (@didiMcorona27) June 23, 2026

He opened his World Cup account in 2006, added another goal in 2010, scored 1 time in 2014, netted 4 times in 2018, and found the back of the net again in 2022 before extending his remarkable record in the 2026 edition.

The Portuguese star's record spans 2 decades, with his first World Cup goal coming at the age of 21 and his latest at 41. No player has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently sits on 144 goals.

Crucial Selection Boosts Revive Portugal Group Campaign

Portugal entered the high-stakes match desperately seeking their 1st win of the tournament layout after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their group opener. Meanwhile, a defensive Uzbekistan side were looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to the Colombian national football team.

The European side received a massive boost with the return of crucial centre-back Rúben Dias, who missed the opening draw through a physical injury. Dias went straight back into the starting lineup, replacing Tomás Araújo, who is currently sidelined with a structural knock.

Manager Roberto Martínez also adjusted his baseline attacking layout for the Group K encounter. Winger João Félix came into the starting XI in place of playmaker Bernardo Silva, creating the necessary transitional space for the captain to exploit.

The tactical adjustments successfully stabilised the unit, allowing the former Real Madrid star to secure his milestone. Football supporters can now watch the legendary celebration video circulating across major broadcast networks worldwide.