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HomeSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Just Two Goals Away From Historic FIFA World Cup Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo Just Two Goals Away From Historic FIFA World Cup Milestone

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of another historic milestone. The football icon needs just two more goals to reach double digits in FIFA World Cup scoring.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo two goals away from 10 FIFA WC goals.
  • He has scored in five different World Cups.
  • Portugal's 2026 World Cup starts versus DR Congo.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ronaldo Record: Two goals. That's all Cristiano Ronaldo needs to make FIFA World Cup history once again. The Portuguese superstar enters the 2026 edition with eight World Cup goals and is now just two strikes away from becoming the first Portuguese player to score 10 goals at the tournament. Ronaldo currently has eight World Cup goals to his name and will have the opportunity to add another major milestone to his legendary career during the tournament.

The 41-year-old is already Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer and the highest goalscorer in men's international football, but another World Cup record now lies within his reach.

Ronaldo's Eight FIFA WC Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's eight FIFA World Cup goals have come across five different tournaments and nearly two decades of World Cup football. He scored his first World Cup goal in 2006 against Iran and has since found the net in every edition he has played - 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Fan IShowSpeed Fumes As Lionel Messi Scores Historic World Cup Hat-Trick

 This remarkable consistency made him the first men's player in history to score in five different FIFA World Cups. Over the years, Ronaldo has continued to deliver on football's biggest stage and remains one of the tournament's most influential players.

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Now, heading into the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo stands on eight goals. If he scores twice more, he will become the first Portuguese player ever to reach the 10-goal mark in FIFA World Cup history. The milestone is even more special because only a handful of players in the tournament's history have managed to score 10 or more goals.

Portugal First FIFA WC 2026 Match

Ronaldo and the Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo at the NRG Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

Portugal has been placed in Group K alongside DR Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan. With expectations high and another historic record within touching distance, all eyes will be on Ronaldo as he takes the field once again.

This could mark the beginning of yet another memorable World Cup run for one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are in Portugal's group for the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal has been placed in Group K for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They are grouped with DR Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World CUp 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Goals
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