WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Croatia took a shock lead in the second half.

Ronaldo scored a crucial 68th-minute penalty for Portugal.

This was Ronaldo's first World Cup knockout stage goal.

His 11th tournament goal kept Portugal's hopes alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo rescue operations commenced with absolute precision in the 68th minute to alter the entire complex trajectory of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket. Faced with an incredibly dense and structured defensive framework deployed by the Croatia national football team, the veteran forward confidently assumed total responsibility from the penalty spot under heavy daylight pressure. A drifting afternoon drizzle continued to glaze the playing pitch at the Toronto Stadium, yet the damp atmospheric elements failed to break the focus of the iconic local captain at the absolute moment of truth.

At 41 years of age, the Portuguese captain officially became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match. He claimed the historic record from his former international and Real Madrid team-mate Pepe, who had set the previous benchmark at 39 years and 9 months during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The Historic Second-Half Penalty Conversion

The high-stakes fixture experienced a rapid tactical shift during the early stretches of the second half when Ivan Perišić volleyed the dark-suited Croatian outfit into a shock lead. With elimination looming large over Roberto Martínez's squad, the chasing side pushed their central lines deep into the opposition area to draw a crucial penalty error inside the box following a review by the match officials. Cristiano Ronaldo stood completely unmoved over the ball, disregarding the hostile crowd noise before coolly stepping up to strike a clinical low effort past goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo's 68th Minute Penalty Goal

🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal against Croatia.

pic.twitter.com/qvhwZ5JUwp — Sports on Predict (@predictdotsport) July 3, 2026

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

The critical spot kick carried immense historical significance, officially logging the first-ever World Cup tournament knockout-stage goal for Cristiano Ronaldo across his record-breaking career. The successful conversion successfully re-established tactical parity for the white-clad line-up, wiping away the mounting pressure that had completely choked their attacking options since the half-time interval. The dramatic milestone goal elevates the forward's individual global tournament tally to 11 career goals across 6 separate tournament editions, keeping the primary European heavyweights firmly alive inside the cut-throat elimination bracket.