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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Howler! Portugal Icon Blazes Golden Chance In FIFA WC Warm-Up Clash

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Howler! Portugal Icon Blazes Golden Chance In FIFA WC Warm-Up Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity as Portugal defeated Nigeria 2-1, with the veteran enduring an off-day right before the FIFA World Cup.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal defeated Nigeria 2-1 in final FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo missed chances, substituted in second half.
  • Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao scored securing Portugal's 2-1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs Nigeria: Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing in front of goal as Portugal wrapped up their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations against Nigeria. While the European side managed to secure a positive result before the start of the tournament, the veteran was left ruing a few missed opportunities that quickly became a talking point among fans. At 41, Ronaldo remains Portugal's biggest star and all-time leading scorer, but he was unable to add to his remarkable international tally.

One particular miss in the second half stood out. With the score level at 1-1, and Portugal searching for a breakthrough, Ronaldo was picked out inside the penalty area with a perfectly weighted square pass. The goal appeared at his mercy, but his effort sailed high and well away from the target. Check it out:

The Portugal skipper was eventually substituted out midway through the second half.

Although Ronaldo could not get on the scoresheet, Portugal's younger stars stepped up when it mattered most and ensured the team finished its preparations on a winning note.

Also Check: Not Messi Or Ronaldo! Machine-Learning Model Says This Teen Star Could Lift FIFA World Cup Trophy

Portugal Complete World Cup Preparations With Victory

Portugal eventually emerged 2-1 winners after a competitive contest against a spirited Nigerian side.

They made a bright start and opened the scoring through Pedro Neto, who capped off an impressive attacking move with a composed finish. Nigeria responded well and managed to restore parity before the break, setting up an intriguing second half.

Portugal controlled large portions of possession after halftime and continued to push forward in search of another goal. Their persistence was rewarded when Francisco Conceicao found the back of the net to put the home side back in front.

Nigeria remained dangerous on the counterattack and looked capable of producing another equaliser, but Portugal's defence held firm during the closing stages.

The victory gives Portugal valuable momentum heading into the FIFA World Cup.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Portugal's match against Nigeria?

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing, missing several scoring opportunities. He was substituted midway through the second half without adding to his international tally.

What was the final score of the match between Portugal and Nigeria?

Portugal emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Nigeria. This match served as their final preparation before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who scored Portugal's goals in their win against Nigeria?

Pedro Neto scored Portugal's opening goal. Francisco Conceicao later found the back of the net to secure the 2-1 victory for his team.

What was the purpose of this match for Portugal?

This match against Nigeria wrapped up Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations. The victory provided them with valuable momentum heading into the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Lamine Yamal
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