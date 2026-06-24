Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Critics After 'Dark Week': 'Felt Like I Was Already Retired'

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Critics After 'Dark Week': 'Felt Like I Was Already Retired'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at intense media criticism after scoring a historic brace against Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo achieved historic sixth World Cup scoring record, silencing critics.
  • Intense scrutiny made him feel discarded before the emphatic victory.
  • Portugal's 5-0 victory reset qualification, boosting team confidence.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo launched a fierce defence of his international career after guiding his nation to an emphatic victory in North America. The prolific forward secured an unprecedented goalscoring milestone to silence intense media scrutiny, clarifying that recent public discussions regarding his current tactical value made him feel completely discarded by the global football establishment before his historic on-pitch redemption.

Ronaldo Blasts Public Retirement Talk

The veteran attacker delivered a masterful Player of the Match performance during the Group K fixture to instantly reverse a wave of intense national skepticism. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, the forward addressed the immense pressure he endured following an opening structural stalemate.

"It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football," Cristiano Ronaldo revealed during his post-match press interaction. "But I held on, like I always do, because I believe in work more than anything else."

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild

The clinical striker had faced severe criticism after failing to score during a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Many pundits openly questioned whether the 41-year-old selection deserved to maintain his baseline position ahead of younger attacking options.

"I knew my teammates were going to help me, too. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we're back. I'm very happy," the forward added.

Ronaldo Is Focused On FIFA World Cup 2026

The magnificent double finish against Uzbekistan extended his phenomenal international scoring tally to 145 goals overall. The historic breakthrough established him as the only footballer to score in 6 different editions of the global showpiece.

The veteran first scored at the tournament in 2006 before maintaining his scoring standard across successive global campaigns. His incredible longevity remains unmatched, spearheading his national team across 2 full decades of top-tier football.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

"Records are always nice to break, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives," the captain explained. "The most important thing was the team's work and the confidence we had."

The historic 5-0 victory effectively resets the qualification layout for the European heavyweights following their opening slip. The team displayed immense confidence throughout the ninety minutes, comfortably circulating possession to dominate their Asian opponents.

Media representatives also pressed the icon regarding a potential high-stakes knockout matchup against long-term rival Lionel Messi. Argentina currently lead Group J, making a dramatic future meeting a distinct technical possibility during the later operational phases.

"I don't know how to answer. It's a question that doesn't make much sense," the forward admitted. "But, well, it would be top."

The focus now pivots completely toward maintaining physical momentum as the tournament layout advances rapidly. The national team will look to solidify absolute group supremacy during their final round of scheduled group fixtures.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Cristiano Ronaldo feel about the public discussions regarding his international career?

Ronaldo revealed he felt that he was already retired from football.

What historic record did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

Ronaldo became the only footballer to score in six different editions of the global showpiece. This remarkable double finish extended his international scoring tally to 145 goals.

How did Portugal perform in their recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification fixture?

Portugal secured an emphatic 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan. This win effectively reset their qualification layout after a disappointing opening structural stalemate.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Record FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Heartbroken Jordan Team Leaves Gifts, Note For Staff After FIFA World Cup Exit
WATCH: Heartbroken Jordan Team Leaves Gifts, Note For Staff After FIFA World Cup Exit
Football
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel's England Left Frustrated As Ghana Secures 0-0 Draw
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel's England Left Frustrated As Ghana Secures 0-0 Draw
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget