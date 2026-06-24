Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Critics After 'Dark Week': 'Felt Like I Was Already Retired'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo achieved historic sixth World Cup scoring record, silencing critics.

Intense scrutiny made him feel discarded before the emphatic victory.

Portugal's 5-0 victory reset qualification, boosting team confidence.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo launched a fierce defence of his international career after guiding his nation to an emphatic victory in North America. The prolific forward secured an unprecedented goalscoring milestone to silence intense media scrutiny, clarifying that recent public discussions regarding his current tactical value made him feel completely discarded by the global football establishment before his historic on-pitch redemption.

Ronaldo Blasts Public Retirement Talk

The veteran attacker delivered a masterful Player of the Match performance during the Group K fixture to instantly reverse a wave of intense national skepticism. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, the forward addressed the immense pressure he endured following an opening structural stalemate.

"It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football," Cristiano Ronaldo revealed during his post-match press interaction. "But I held on, like I always do, because I believe in work more than anything else."

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The clinical striker had faced severe criticism after failing to score during a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Many pundits openly questioned whether the 41-year-old selection deserved to maintain his baseline position ahead of younger attacking options.

"I knew my teammates were going to help me, too. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we're back. I'm very happy," the forward added.

Ronaldo Is Focused On FIFA World Cup 2026

The magnificent double finish against Uzbekistan extended his phenomenal international scoring tally to 145 goals overall. The historic breakthrough established him as the only footballer to score in 6 different editions of the global showpiece.

The veteran first scored at the tournament in 2006 before maintaining his scoring standard across successive global campaigns. His incredible longevity remains unmatched, spearheading his national team across 2 full decades of top-tier football.

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"Records are always nice to break, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives," the captain explained. "The most important thing was the team's work and the confidence we had."

The historic 5-0 victory effectively resets the qualification layout for the European heavyweights following their opening slip. The team displayed immense confidence throughout the ninety minutes, comfortably circulating possession to dominate their Asian opponents.

Media representatives also pressed the icon regarding a potential high-stakes knockout matchup against long-term rival Lionel Messi. Argentina currently lead Group J, making a dramatic future meeting a distinct technical possibility during the later operational phases.

"I don't know how to answer. It's a question that doesn't make much sense," the forward admitted. "But, well, it would be top."

The focus now pivots completely toward maintaining physical momentum as the tournament layout advances rapidly. The national team will look to solidify absolute group supremacy during their final round of scheduled group fixtures.