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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Absolute World Record With This Historic Goal

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Absolute World Record With This Historic Goal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch the official match video of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goal against Uzbekistan to claim a historic sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup milestone.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo became first footballer to score in six World Cups.
  • His early goal led to Portugal's 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.
  • Ronaldo's brace extended his 145 international goals record.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has written an entirely new chapter in global sports by becoming the first footballer to score in six separate editions of the tournament layout. The legendary attacker produced a clinical close-range finish early in the first half, setting the foundational platform for his team to collect maximum points and secure an immense advantage in North America.

6th-Minute Goal Establishes Ronaldo In History

The opening goal arrived in the 6th minute of play to send the European heavyweights ahead at the Houston Stadium. Full-back João Cancelo delivered a perfectly weighted delivery into the penalty area, picking out his unmarked captain.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

The veteran forward adjusted his body alignment swiftly to sweep a low first-time shot past the opposition goalkeeper. The precise strike instantly quietened sections of the stadium following intense domestic build-up scrutiny.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Goal In Portugal vs Uzbekistan

The historic conversion officially guarantees that the striker has found the net across every single global tournament since 2006. His incredible record remains unparalleled, with goals spanning across two full decades of international service.

WATCH: Ronaldo's Goal In Another Angle

Dominant Attacking Production Extends Historical Goalscoring Tally

The early breakthrough completely altered the tactical defensive structure of the debutant Asian representatives. The opposition backline had to abandon their deep layout, creating massive spatial vulnerabilities for the Portuguese wingers to exploit.

The clinical striker later added a second goal in second-half injury time to complete a brilliant personal brace. The comprehensive 5-0 victory effectively resets the Group K qualification criteria for the tournament favourites.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Famous SIU Celebration As Crowd Goes Wild

The double strike extended his record-breaking baseline to 145 goals in international football history. He also moved clear of previous tournament frontrunners, standing completely alone at the absolute pinnacle of sport.

"I knew my teammates were going to help me, too," Cristiano Ronaldo explained to reporters after the match, as cited by the Associated Press. "The most important thing was the team's work."

The national team will now pivot attention toward preparing for their final group stage engagement on the calendar. Supporters can watch the official video clip below to enjoy the historic record-breaking opening strike.

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score in six separate editions of the FIFA World Cup. This historic achievement spans two decades of his international service.

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score in the match against Uzbekistan?

Ronaldo scored two goals, securing a personal brace for Portugal. His first goal came in the 6th minute, followed by a second in injury time.

What was the final score of the match where Ronaldo set his new record?

Portugal defeated Uzbekistan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory. This win secured maximum points and an immense advantage for Portugal in North America.

Who assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in the record-breaking match?

Full-back João Cancelo delivered a perfectly weighted pass into the penalty area. This allowed Ronaldo to score the opening goal in the 6th minute.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Highlights
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