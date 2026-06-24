WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Absolute World Record With This Historic Goal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo became first footballer to score in six World Cups.

His early goal led to Portugal's 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo's brace extended his 145 international goals record.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has written an entirely new chapter in global sports by becoming the first footballer to score in six separate editions of the tournament layout. The legendary attacker produced a clinical close-range finish early in the first half, setting the foundational platform for his team to collect maximum points and secure an immense advantage in North America.

6th-Minute Goal Establishes Ronaldo In History

The opening goal arrived in the 6th minute of play to send the European heavyweights ahead at the Houston Stadium. Full-back João Cancelo delivered a perfectly weighted delivery into the penalty area, picking out his unmarked captain.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

The veteran forward adjusted his body alignment swiftly to sweep a low first-time shot past the opposition goalkeeper. The precise strike instantly quietened sections of the stadium following intense domestic build-up scrutiny.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Goal In Portugal vs Uzbekistan

The first ever player in history of football to score in six World Cup tournament.



It really meant alot to him.



Ronaldo is him! The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0nhBpnuvzx — KING CHIDI (@guzu_p) June 23, 2026

The historic conversion officially guarantees that the striker has found the net across every single global tournament since 2006. His incredible record remains unparalleled, with goals spanning across two full decades of international service.

WATCH: Ronaldo's Goal In Another Angle

Watch the runs Ronaldo made before scoring..🇵🇹 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OX4FWSrGlu — Andxion Football zone (@Andxion_) June 23, 2026

Dominant Attacking Production Extends Historical Goalscoring Tally

The early breakthrough completely altered the tactical defensive structure of the debutant Asian representatives. The opposition backline had to abandon their deep layout, creating massive spatial vulnerabilities for the Portuguese wingers to exploit.

The clinical striker later added a second goal in second-half injury time to complete a brilliant personal brace. The comprehensive 5-0 victory effectively resets the Group K qualification criteria for the tournament favourites.

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The double strike extended his record-breaking baseline to 145 goals in international football history. He also moved clear of previous tournament frontrunners, standing completely alone at the absolute pinnacle of sport.

"I knew my teammates were going to help me, too," Cristiano Ronaldo explained to reporters after the match, as cited by the Associated Press. "The most important thing was the team's work."

The national team will now pivot attention toward preparing for their final group stage engagement on the calendar. Supporters can watch the official video clip below to enjoy the historic record-breaking opening strike.

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