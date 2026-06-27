WATCH: Father Guides Visually Impaired Son Through Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father guides visually impaired son using tactile football board.

Ronaldo scored two goals, securing Portugal's 5-0 victory.

Ronaldo sets record: scoring in six consecutive World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A deeply moving video has captured widespread digital attention online, featuring a dedicated father utilizing a specialized tactile football board to guide his visually impaired son through a historic goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The young child's absolute happiness knew no bounds as he burst into pure joy after feeling the detailed structural build-up.

Innovative Board Shares World Cup Magic

The family used a physical tracking board to trace the technical passage of play that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's secondary international strike against Uzbekistan during their recent FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage fixture. Portugal secured a commanding 5-0 victory during the encounter, with their veteran captain delivering an incredible attacking performance.

The talismanic forward initially opened the scoring with a sharp near-post finish in the opening minutes of the match, meeting an accurate low cross delivered from out wide by full-back João Cancelo.

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Two Defensive Blows Shatter Opposition

The forty-one-year-old attacker added another brilliant goal before the half-time whistle, side-footing the ball cleanly into the bottom corner from a challenging narrow angle.

The massive tournament milestone arrived courtesy of an incisive through ball from midfield orchestrator Bruno Fernandes, ensuring complete offensive control at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The beautiful viral recording highlights how the father systematically communicated each precise pass, allowing his vulnerable youngster to interpret the spatial movement of the players on the pitch.

Ronaldo Is Player To Score In 6 World Cups

The veteran goalscorer proved his enduring elite status by achieving a statistical feat no international footballer has ever managed before throughout the long history of the sport.

The Portuguese icon officially became the first player to find the back of the net in six separate editions of the tournament, spanning two decades from 2006 to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The historic performance also saw the forward surpass legendary compatriot Eusébio to firmly establish himself as his nation's all-time leading goalscorer in global tournament history.

Reactions From The Captain

The legendary forward acknowledged the significant psychological burden of recent scrutiny, describing the preparation phase as an incredibly demanding period for the national squad.

However, the focused professional maintained that persistent physical preparation remains far more reliable than relying purely on good fortune during major competitive matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"God helps those who work hard. It was a difficult, dark week; it felt like I'd already retired from football. But I held on, as I always do, because I believe more in hard work than in luck. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we're back," Ronaldo said in his post-match presentation broadcast on Reuters.