FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Left Frustrated As DR Congo Force 1-1 Draw

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal established an early lead against DR Congo.

Portugal then struggled offensively against DR Congo's defense.

DR Congo equalized, marking their first ever World Cup goal.

Portugal's attack faltered; DR Congo almost won late.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The star-studded Portugal squad endured a highly disappointing opening fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as their African opponents confidently fought back to claim an unexpected point on their monumental return to the global tournament. Despite establishing an incredibly early tactical advantage during the opening minutes, Portugal lacked administrative intensity and completely failed to penetrate a well-organised DR Congo defensive system afterwards.

Early Tactical Advantage

The highly anticipated Group K encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 started perfectly for Portugal when fluent winger Pedro Neto delivered a precise cross into the penalty area inside six opening minutes.

Talented young midfielder Joao Neves securely guided a powerful header into the back of the net from fifteen metres out to establish an immediate lead for Portugal.

That clinical early opening goal unexpectedly finished as the only recorded shot on target for Portugal throughout the entirety of the highly competitive FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez explicitly acknowledged his players visibly suffered under the immense psychological weight of trying to win the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

The experienced manager stated that Portugal completely lost the critical intention of scoring a second goal while failing to carve out enough concrete scoring opportunities against DR Congo.

Resilient DR Congo Fightback

DR Congo gradually grew in confidence under the watchful eye of President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who passionately cheered the domestic team forward from the stadium luxury suites.

The collective defensive resilience of DR Congo was handsomely rewarded deep into first-half stoppage time when an unmarked Yoane Wissa cleanly headed home a brilliant cross.

The historic equaliser marked the first-ever goal scored by DR Congo at a senior global finals, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling contingent of African supporters.

Reacting to the monumental sporting achievement, DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre stated that the historic point represented a massive step forward for the developing football nation.

The manager expressed absolute delight with the physical effort, noting his dedicated DR Congo players gave everything they possessed against Portugal to secure the vital group draw.

Frustrating Second Period

Portugal emerged for the second half with increased competitive urgency while playing in front of the parents of former teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away.

The formidable midfield unit continuously circulated possession but veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo appeared largely ineffective as DR Congo defenders strictly denied him any operating space.

The forty-one-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo twice directed efforts wide from close range while officially becoming the oldest player to ever start a match in FIFA World Cup 2026 history.

The DR Congo team nearly engineered a massive upset when senior forward Cedric Bakambu accurately struck the framework of the Portugal goal during a swift second-half counter-attack.

The disappointing result leaves Portugal requiring comprehensive victories in upcoming group fixtures to safely advance further into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.