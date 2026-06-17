Cristiano Ronaldo Fan IShowSpeed Fumes As Lionel Messi Scores Historic World Cup Hat-Trick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Popular streamer IShowSpeed expressed frustration watching Messi's hat-trick.

Messi's hat-trick achieved a historic 16-goal tournament record.

Cristiano Ronaldo lags with eight goals in the tournament.

Argentina advances easily, setting up more record-breaking opportunities.

Popular online streamer and Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed endured a highly frustrating viewing experience as Argentina secured a comprehensive three-zero group stage victory against Algeria on Tuesday evening. The passionate Cristiano Ronaldo loyalist watched on helplessly while the veteran South American forward single-handedly dismantled the African defensive line to claim all three match goals.

IShowSpeed Frustration With Algeria

The well-known internet personality has never hidden his intense personal admiration for the Portuguese forward, going so far as to include the iconic celebration phrase within his platform username.

As the African side continued to collapse defensively during the second half, the content creator took to his X to share his growing frustration as Messi scored a hat-trick. Messi has long been a rival to Speed's favorite Cristiano Ronaldo.

"come on algeria man really," the popular online streamer explicitly posted on his official X profile.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Magic Continues With Hat-Trick In Argentina's 3-0 Win

The brief social media publication quickly amassed massive public engagement from football fans globally, drawing thousands of rapid responses mocking the young creator's visible distress during the match.

WATCH POST

come on algeria man really — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) June 17, 2026

Historic Goal Scoring Milestone

The spectacular three-goal performance officially moves the Inter Miami forward level with Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history with sixteen individual strikes.

In stark contrast to this historic milestone, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo currently possesses just eight tournament goals, further widening the competitive statistical gap between the two legendary football rivals.

Upcoming Group Tournament Fixtures

The victorious South American squad will next travel to the Dallas Stadium on June 22 to face a highly competitive Austria lineup for their second group fixture.

The team will then conclude their initial Group J qualification campaign with a highly anticipated encounter against Jordan scheduled for the late evening hours of June 27.

Football pundits strongly expect the dominant South American nation to secure easy progression out of the group stages and navigate safely into the upcoming round of thirty-two.

The projected tournament pathway ensures the veteran forward will receive multiple additional opportunities to surpass the historical record and claim the ultimate global goalscoring title entirely for himself.