FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo opened scoring, setting a historic World Cup record.

Portugal doubled lead; Ronaldo scored second before half-time.

Second-half own goal, Leão secured convincing 5-0 victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament coverage recorded a highly convincing attacking display as a ruthless Portugal national team dismantled a disciplined Uzbekistan side five nil in Texas. This comprehensive Portugal vs Uzbekistan match report outlines how the European heavyweights managed the physical contest to safely secure three vital points, successfully reviving their championship aspirations on the global stage.

Ronaldo's Explosive First Half

The high-stakes encounter commenced with the European giants immediately establishing total control over the tempo of the game. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo needed only six minutes to open the scoring, meeting a precise cross from full-back João Cancelo with a fine near-post finish.

The historic opening goal officially established the captain as the first footballer to score in six different editions of the global tournament. The immediate breakthrough brought incredible relief to the camp following an opening draw, setting a tone of complete dominance.

Portugal doubled their advantage after seventeen minutes through a beautifully executed set-piece routine just outside the penalty box. The veteran forward acted as a clever decoy, leaving room for Nuno Mendes to curl a low strike home.

Uzbekistan briefly thought they found a lifeline when Azizjon Ganiev rifled a spectacular shot into the net from distance. However, a lengthy review by the video assistant referee chalked the goal off for an earlier foul.

The decision proved incredibly costly for the tournament debutants just six minutes before the half-time whistle blew. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes collected possession and threaded an exquisite through-ball behind the backline, perfectly matching the forward run.

The clinical captain calmly collected the ball and slotted an angled finish past goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. The strike marked his tenth goal in the tournament, officially surpassing the iconic national benchmark of nine goals established by Eusébio.

Portugal Seals Three Points After The Break

The second half followed a remarkably similar tactical pattern as management introduced fresh attacking options. The South American coaching staff instructed the team to rotate possession efficiently, forcing the exhausted opposition to chase shadows.

The pressure resulted in a fourth goal on the hour mark from a corner. Forward João Félix flicked a dangerous delivery across the six-yard box, causing defender Abdukodir Khusanov to turn the ball into his own net.

Substitute winger Rafael Leão completed the scoring in the eighty-seventh minute with a fierce first-time strike. Full-back Nélson Semedo delivered an accurate cut-back from the right flank, allowing the forward to smash the ball into the top corner.

The final whistle confirmed a flawless defensive clean sheet, ensuring a critical boost to the goal difference. The resounding triumph leaves the squad in a strong position to qualify for the high-pressure knockout phases.