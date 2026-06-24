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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeats Uzbekistan 5-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA World Cup 2026 action saw a dominant Portugal squad secure a comprehensive five nil victory over Uzbekistan at the packed Houston Stadium in Texas.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo opened scoring, setting a historic World Cup record.
  • Portugal doubled lead; Ronaldo scored second before half-time.
  • Second-half own goal, Leão secured convincing 5-0 victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament coverage recorded a highly convincing attacking display as a ruthless Portugal national team dismantled a disciplined Uzbekistan side five nil in Texas. This comprehensive Portugal vs Uzbekistan match report outlines how the European heavyweights managed the physical contest to safely secure three vital points, successfully reviving their championship aspirations on the global stage.

Ronaldo's Explosive First Half

The high-stakes encounter commenced with the European giants immediately establishing total control over the tempo of the game. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo needed only six minutes to open the scoring, meeting a precise cross from full-back João Cancelo with a fine near-post finish.

The historic opening goal officially established the captain as the first footballer to score in six different editions of the global tournament. The immediate breakthrough brought incredible relief to the camp following an opening draw, setting a tone of complete dominance.

Portugal doubled their advantage after seventeen minutes through a beautifully executed set-piece routine just outside the penalty box. The veteran forward acted as a clever decoy, leaving room for Nuno Mendes to curl a low strike home.

Uzbekistan briefly thought they found a lifeline when Azizjon Ganiev rifled a spectacular shot into the net from distance. However, a lengthy review by the video assistant referee chalked the goal off for an earlier foul.

The decision proved incredibly costly for the tournament debutants just six minutes before the half-time whistle blew. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes collected possession and threaded an exquisite through-ball behind the backline, perfectly matching the forward run.

The clinical captain calmly collected the ball and slotted an angled finish past goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. The strike marked his tenth goal in the tournament, officially surpassing the iconic national benchmark of nine goals established by Eusébio.

Portugal Seals Three Points After The Break

The second half followed a remarkably similar tactical pattern as management introduced fresh attacking options. The South American coaching staff instructed the team to rotate possession efficiently, forcing the exhausted opposition to chase shadows.

The pressure resulted in a fourth goal on the hour mark from a corner. Forward João Félix flicked a dangerous delivery across the six-yard box, causing defender Abdukodir Khusanov to turn the ball into his own net.

Substitute winger Rafael Leão completed the scoring in the eighty-seventh minute with a fierce first-time strike. Full-back Nélson Semedo delivered an accurate cut-back from the right flank, allowing the forward to smash the ball into the top corner.

The final whistle confirmed a flawless defensive clean sheet, ensuring a critical boost to the goal difference. The resounding triumph leaves the squad in a strong position to qualify for the high-pressure knockout phases.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match?

Portugal defeated Uzbekistan five goals to nil in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Texas. This comprehensive win secured vital points for Portugal.

What significant record did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve in this game?

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score in six different editions of the global tournament. He also surpassed Eusébio's national benchmark with his tenth World Cup goal.

Was Uzbekistan able to score any goals during the match?

No, Uzbekistan did not score any valid goals. Although Azizjon Ganiev initially scored, it was later disallowed by VAR for an earlier foul.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
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