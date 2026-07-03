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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears For Late Friend Diogo Jota After Win

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears For Late Friend Diogo Jota After Win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal's 2-1 World Cup win over Croatia to late teammate Diogo Jota in an emotional post-match tribute.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1, advancing to World Cup Round of 16.
  • Ronaldo, in tears, honored late Jota wearing his number.
  • The tribute marked one year since Jota's tragic passing.
  • Ronaldo scored penalty, Ramos's 94th-minute goal secured victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026: An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo paid a beautiful post-match tribute to late teammate Diogo Jota after Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 to qualify for the Round of 16. The veteran forward was visibly in tears after the final whistle at Toronto Stadium, turning a tense knockout victory into a deeply poignant moment of remembrance for the entire footballing nation.

Captain Honours Late Teammate After Victory

The high-stakes fixture concluded exactly one year after Jota tragically passed away in a road accident. Ronaldo put on a national team shirt bearing Jota's iconic number 21 before pointing dynamic fingers toward the sky.

Tears streamed down the captain's face as squad members gathered around their leader to offer physical support. The emotional gesture ensured the former Liverpool attacker remained central to the celebrations following the dramatic match.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football After FIFA World Cup 2026

"We knew it before the game. It was a special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable," Ronaldo told post-match reporters.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears, Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota

Symbolic Selection Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

Portugal manager Roberto Martínez had previously included Jota within the official tournament squad on a symbolic basis. The federation made the decision to ensure his name entered the formal history books.

The manager described the departed attacker as the squad's guiding light during pre-tournament press briefings. The players clearly carried that emotional motivation into the second half of their difficult knockout encounter.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration

Ronaldo performed under immense pressure, converting a critical 68th-minute penalty to level the scoreline. The goal marked his first-ever career strike during a World Cup knockout stage match.

"I was amazed because of the situation today. It means a lot to us, not only because we won the game, but also the way we won the game. It was a difficult game, we knew it," Ronaldo added when discussing the tribute.

Substitute Gonçalo Ramos eventually settled the match with a late 94th-minute winner. Portugal now prepare to face Spain in a highly anticipated Round of 16 encounter.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo emotional after Portugal's win against Croatia?

Ronaldo was visibly in tears while paying tribute to his late teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away exactly one year before the match. He wore Jota's number 21 shirt in remembrance.

How did Portugal honor Diogo Jota during the World Cup?

Portugal's manager Roberto Martínez included Jota in the official tournament squad on a symbolic basis. Cristiano Ronaldo also paid a tearful tribute, wearing Jota's number 21 jersey after their victory.

What significant goal did Cristiano Ronaldo score in the match against Croatia?

Ronaldo converted a critical 68th-minute penalty to level the scoreline. This marked his first-ever career goal during a World Cup knockout stage match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal Vs Croatia Diogo Jota Diogo Jota Death FIFA World CUp 2026
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