WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears For Late Friend Diogo Jota After Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1, advancing to World Cup Round of 16.

Ronaldo, in tears, honored late Jota wearing his number.

The tribute marked one year since Jota's tragic passing.

Ronaldo scored penalty, Ramos's 94th-minute goal secured victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026: An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo paid a beautiful post-match tribute to late teammate Diogo Jota after Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 to qualify for the Round of 16. The veteran forward was visibly in tears after the final whistle at Toronto Stadium, turning a tense knockout victory into a deeply poignant moment of remembrance for the entire footballing nation.

Captain Honours Late Teammate After Victory

The high-stakes fixture concluded exactly one year after Jota tragically passed away in a road accident. Ronaldo put on a national team shirt bearing Jota's iconic number 21 before pointing dynamic fingers toward the sky.

Tears streamed down the captain's face as squad members gathered around their leader to offer physical support. The emotional gesture ensured the former Liverpool attacker remained central to the celebrations following the dramatic match.

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"We knew it before the game. It was a special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable," Ronaldo told post-match reporters.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears, Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota

Ronaldo wore the jota’s jersey number after win the against dedicating the to him. You can clearly see that the whole team misses Jota.



Jota would forever in our hearts 💔🕊️🕊️An emotional thing to watch,this what football is all about. pic.twitter.com/rtTLyL2pFL — Eugene (@UTDEugeneee) July 3, 2026

EMOCIONANTE



Cristiano Ronaldo com a camisa 21 em homenagem a Diogo Jota



Amanhã fará exatamente 1 ano que Jota morreu



Cristiano visivelmente abalado pic.twitter.com/G5TBYc7rLk — ABSOLUTE CR7 (@AbsoluteGOATBR) July 3, 2026

Symbolic Selection Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

Portugal manager Roberto Martínez had previously included Jota within the official tournament squad on a symbolic basis. The federation made the decision to ensure his name entered the formal history books.

The manager described the departed attacker as the squad's guiding light during pre-tournament press briefings. The players clearly carried that emotional motivation into the second half of their difficult knockout encounter.

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Ronaldo performed under immense pressure, converting a critical 68th-minute penalty to level the scoreline. The goal marked his first-ever career strike during a World Cup knockout stage match.

"I was amazed because of the situation today. It means a lot to us, not only because we won the game, but also the way we won the game. It was a difficult game, we knew it," Ronaldo added when discussing the tribute.

Substitute Gonçalo Ramos eventually settled the match with a late 94th-minute winner. Portugal now prepare to face Spain in a highly anticipated Round of 16 encounter.

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