Full Story Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's New Football Boots: 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo wears golden boots celebrating six World Cup goals.

Scored twice against Uzbekistan, breaking Portugal's goal record.

Portugal faces Colombia needing win for knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during a recent training session sporting a pair of custom, metallic golden-coloured boots ahead of a final group-stage FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture against Colombia. The legendary forward will be aiming to add to his tournament tally following a stellar return to goalscoring form earlier in the international campaign.

The Six-Tournament Milestone Honoured

According to exclusive data reported by ESPN FC, global sportswear giants Nike are officially celebrating Ronaldo's unique achievement of scoring across six consecutive editions of the global tournament.

The special footwear design, officially named the 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11, features the player's legendary 'CR7' moniker cleanly printed in white across the lateral heel region.

WATCH: Father Guides Visually Impaired Son Through Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal

The design pays homage to the brand's iconic 2002 secret marketing campaign, introducing a nostalgic aesthetic to the most technologically advanced boot configuration available at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal Back on Track After Rout

The technical upgrade follows an impressive attacking display against Uzbekistan, where Ronaldo led the frontline by converting two clinical efforts during an emphatic 5-0 group-stage victory.

The necessary triumph helped Roberto Martínez's squad recover from their opening fixture, where a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo had placed the European side under heavy public scrutiny.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch

The talismanic captain managed to open the scoring with a sharp near-post finish before adding an accurate second-half effort from a narrow angle inside the penalty box.

Surpassing a National Sporting Legend

The crucial international goals saw the veteran forward officially establish himself as his nation's all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history, reaching ten conversions at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The clinical performance allowed him to surpass the previous historical benchmark established by Eusébio, who famously guided the team to a third-place finish during the 1966 tournament.

The modern triumph also successfully brought an end to Ronaldo's lengthy ten-match goalless drought across major international tournaments, providing a massive psychological boost for the remaining fixtures.

High-Stakes Group Climax Looms

Portugal currently occupy second position within the group standings, having accumulated four points from their opening competitive fixtures ahead of the highly anticipated match against Colombia.

The South American opponents presently sit at the summit of the table after securing maximum points from their first two matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ronaldo will need to establish immediate dominance on the pitch to guarantee safe progression into the round-of-32 knockout stage as the tournament intensity increases.