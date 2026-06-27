Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballFull Story Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's New Football Boots: 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11

Full Story Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's New Football Boots: 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nike has honoured Cristiano Ronaldo's historic six-tournament scoring record with the custom 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo wears golden boots celebrating six World Cup goals.
  • Scored twice against Uzbekistan, breaking Portugal's goal record.
  • Portugal faces Colombia needing win for knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during a recent training session sporting a pair of custom, metallic golden-coloured boots ahead of a final group-stage FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture against Colombia. The legendary forward will be aiming to add to his tournament tally following a stellar return to goalscoring form earlier in the international campaign.

The Six-Tournament Milestone Honoured

According to exclusive data reported by ESPN FC, global sportswear giants Nike are officially celebrating Ronaldo's unique achievement of scoring across six consecutive editions of the global tournament.

The special footwear design, officially named the 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11, features the player's legendary 'CR7' moniker cleanly printed in white across the lateral heel region.

WATCH: Father Guides Visually Impaired Son Through Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal

The design pays homage to the brand's iconic 2002 secret marketing campaign, introducing a nostalgic aesthetic to the most technologically advanced boot configuration available at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal Back on Track After Rout

The technical upgrade follows an impressive attacking display against Uzbekistan, where Ronaldo led the frontline by converting two clinical efforts during an emphatic 5-0 group-stage victory.

The necessary triumph helped Roberto Martínez's squad recover from their opening fixture, where a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo had placed the European side under heavy public scrutiny.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch

The talismanic captain managed to open the scoring with a sharp near-post finish before adding an accurate second-half effort from a narrow angle inside the penalty box.

Surpassing a National Sporting Legend

The crucial international goals saw the veteran forward officially establish himself as his nation's all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history, reaching ten conversions at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The clinical performance allowed him to surpass the previous historical benchmark established by Eusébio, who famously guided the team to a third-place finish during the 1966 tournament.

The modern triumph also successfully brought an end to Ronaldo's lengthy ten-match goalless drought across major international tournaments, providing a massive psychological boost for the remaining fixtures.

High-Stakes Group Climax Looms

Portugal currently occupy second position within the group standings, having accumulated four points from their opening competitive fixtures ahead of the highly anticipated match against Colombia.

The South American opponents presently sit at the summit of the table after securing maximum points from their first two matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ronaldo will need to establish immediate dominance on the pitch to guarantee safe progression into the round-of-32 knockout stage as the tournament intensity increases.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cristiano Ronaldo's new custom boots called?

Cristiano Ronaldo's custom boots are officially named the 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11. They feature his 'CR7' moniker and celebrate his unique scoring achievement across tournaments.

What significant goalscoring record did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve recently?

Ronaldo officially became Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history, reaching ten conversions at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He surpassed the previous benchmark set by Eusébio.

What is Portugal's current standing in their World Cup group?

Portugal currently occupies second position in their group standings, having accumulated four points from their opening competitive fixtures. They face Colombia in their final group-stage match.

What inspired the design of Ronaldo's 'Gold Scorpion' boots?

The design pays homage to Nike's iconic 2002 secret marketing campaign, introducing a nostalgic aesthetic. It combines this with the most technologically advanced boot configuration available.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo New Boots NIKe Gold Scorpion Mercurial Superfly 11
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Full Story Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's New Football Boots: 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11
Full Story Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's New Football Boots: 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11
Football
WATCH: Father Guides Visually Impaired Son Through Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal
WATCH: Father Guides Visually Impaired Son Through Ronaldo's Goal
Football
WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch
WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch
Football
World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You
World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
CITY ALERT: Chaos in Mumbai’s Malad Mall After ₹1 Sale Announcement Triggers Massive Crowd Rush
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget