Colombia Edge Ghana To Book Final FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0, advancing to the Round of 16.

Jhon Arias scored the decisive first-half goal for Colombia.

Colombia will now face Switzerland in the next round.

Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup: Colombia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after a disciplined 1-0 victory over Ghana at Kansas City Stadium, reinforcing their growing reputation as one of the tournament's potential surprise contenders. Having already impressed by topping Group K ahead of Portugal, Nestor Lorenzo's men carried that momentum into the knockout phase with a composed display. Jhon Arias's first-half goal ultimately separated the two teams, securing Colombia a meeting with Switzerland in the next round.

Arias Delivers as Colombia Take Control

Ghana made an encouraging start and almost found an early breakthrough when Thomas Partey unleashed a powerful strike from distance inside the opening two minutes.

However, Colombia quickly settled into the contest, backed by a passionate contingent of supporters who created a lively atmosphere throughout the match.

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Forced into an early change after Jhon Cordoba picked up an injury, Luis Suarez made an immediate impact.

The forward surged down the right flank before delivering a precise pass into the penalty area, where Jhon Arias guided a first-time effort into the bottom corner to hand Colombia the lead.

The South Americans threatened to increase their advantage before the interval. Luis Diaz was unable to find the target from close range, while Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced an outstanding reflex save to deny Johan Mojica's powerful downward header.

Ghana Unable to Find a Response

Colombia continued to create the better opportunities after the restart. Luis Diaz thought he had doubled the lead in the 56th minute after converting Arias's cross, only for the effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

Shortly afterwards, Diaz was presented with another clear opening inside the box but fired directly at Ati-Zigi.

Despite only holding a one-goal advantage, Colombia remained organised defensively and controlled the closing stages of the match.

Ghana struggled to create meaningful opportunities, failing to register a single shot on target as Lorenzo's side comfortably protected their lead.

The victory sends Colombia into the Round of 16, where they will return to action on 7 July in Vancouver. They will face Switzerland with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals at stake after another assured performance in the knockout stages.