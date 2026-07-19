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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time, Venue & Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time, Venue & Everything You Need To Know

Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Cruise and Robbie Williams headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony before Spain and Argentina face off in the final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Post Malone headlines FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.
  • Pausini, Williams, IShowSpeed perform; Tom Cruise makes appearance.
  • Hudson, Macchio perform anthems before Spain-Argentina final.

FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony: FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for a grand finale, and fans can expect much more than just football. Before Spain and Argentina battle for the biggest prize in world football, the MetLife Stadium will host a spectacular closing ceremony featuring some of the biggest names from music, entertainment and Hollywood. Scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Sunday, July 19, the event will celebrate the conclusion of the largest FIFA World Cup in history, which featured 48 nations competing across three host countries and 16 cities.

Star-Studded Line-Up For Closing Ceremony

Global music sensation Post Malone will headline the ceremony, leading an impressive line-up of internationally renowned performers.

Joining him on stage will be Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and internet personality IShowSpeed, while Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

Read More: 'Leo Will...': Mbappe Makes Big Messi Prediction Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The entertainment programme has been designed to reflect the scale of the expanded tournament and provide a memorable send-off before the World Cup champions are crowned.

Jennifer Hudson To Perform US National Anthem

Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has been selected to perform the United States national anthem before kick-off.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner is expected to deliver one of the standout moments of the evening as anticipation builds ahead of the final.

Adding another patriotic touch to the festivities, Christopher Macchio will perform 'America the Beautiful' as part of the ongoing America 250 celebrations.

The closing ceremony will honour the remarkable journey of all 48 participating nations before attention turns to the pitch, where Spain and Argentina will compete for football's biggest prize.

With world-famous performers, Hollywood appearances and a blockbuster final to follow, FIFA World Cup 2026 is preparing for an unforgettable conclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). It will be held at MetLife Stadium.

Who is headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

Global music sensation Post Malone will headline the ceremony. He will be joined by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed. Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

Who will perform the US National Anthem at the closing ceremony?

Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has been selected to perform the United States national anthem. Christopher Macchio will also perform 'America the Beautiful'.

Which teams will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Spain and Argentina will battle for the biggest prize in world football. The final match will take place after the closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Argentina Vs Spain
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