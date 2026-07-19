Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post Malone headlines FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

Pausini, Williams, IShowSpeed perform; Tom Cruise makes appearance.

Hudson, Macchio perform anthems before Spain-Argentina final.

FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony: FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for a grand finale, and fans can expect much more than just football. Before Spain and Argentina battle for the biggest prize in world football, the MetLife Stadium will host a spectacular closing ceremony featuring some of the biggest names from music, entertainment and Hollywood. Scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Sunday, July 19, the event will celebrate the conclusion of the largest FIFA World Cup in history, which featured 48 nations competing across three host countries and 16 cities.

Star-Studded Line-Up For Closing Ceremony

Global music sensation Post Malone will headline the ceremony, leading an impressive line-up of internationally renowned performers.

Joining him on stage will be Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and internet personality IShowSpeed, while Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

Read More: 'Leo Will...': Mbappe Makes Big Messi Prediction Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The entertainment programme has been designed to reflect the scale of the expanded tournament and provide a memorable send-off before the World Cup champions are crowned.

Jennifer Hudson To Perform US National Anthem

Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has been selected to perform the United States national anthem before kick-off.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner is expected to deliver one of the standout moments of the evening as anticipation builds ahead of the final.

Adding another patriotic touch to the festivities, Christopher Macchio will perform 'America the Beautiful' as part of the ongoing America 250 celebrations.

The closing ceremony will honour the remarkable journey of all 48 participating nations before attention turns to the pitch, where Spain and Argentina will compete for football's biggest prize.

With world-famous performers, Hollywood appearances and a blockbuster final to follow, FIFA World Cup 2026 is preparing for an unforgettable conclusion.