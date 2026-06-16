Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a memorable performance, helping debutants Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against UEFA Euros champions Spain. He denied numerous shots from Spain.
From 50,000 To 5 Million: Cape Verde Goalkeeper Becomes Overnight Sensation After World Cup Heroics
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became a viral sensation as Instagram following surged following a heroic display against Spain at the FIFA World Cup.
- Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha delivered memorable performance
- Heroic display garnered millions of new social media followers.
- Vozinha denied Spain's 27 shots with crucial interventions, match ended 0-0.
FIFA World Cup Cape Verde Goalkeeper: Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha, delivered one of the most memorable performances of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, and was not only rewarded for it on field, but on social media as well. The 40-year-old shot-stopper played a starring role as World Cup debutants Cape Verde held UEFA Euros champions, Spain to a remarkable 0-0 draw in their first-ever match at the tournament. After the final whistle, another surprise awaited him.
World Cup Heroics Turn Vozinha Into Overnight Sensation
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During post-match media duties, Vozinha was informed that his social media following had skyrocketed following his heroic display against one of football's biggest nations.
Before stepping onto the pitch against Spain, Vozinha was a relatively unknown figure outside African football circles, with slightly fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram. That changed dramatically after his performance, with his Instagram follower count going into millions. As of this writing, he has 5.6 million followers on the platform.
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Spain dominated large stretches of the contest, controlling possession and firing an astonishing 27 shots in search of a breakthrough. Time and again, however, they found themselves denied by the inspired goalkeeper.
Whether dealing with long-range efforts, close-range chances or dangerous crosses into the box, Vozinha consistently stood firm as Spain grew increasingly frustrated.
Even the arrival of FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal in the second half failed to unlock the Cape Verde defence, with Vozinha continuing to produce crucial interventions throughout the match.
Emotional Scenes After Historic Result
As the final whistle sounded, the magnitude of the achievement became clear. Vozinha collapsed near his goal and was visibly emotional after helping his nation secure a famous point against one of the favourites for the title.
Teammates quickly gathered around him before embracing the veteran goalkeeper as celebrations unfolded. The emotional scenes only became more memorable when he learned about the explosion in his social media popularity.
Cape Verde will now turn their attention to another difficult challenge against Uruguay on June 21. The South Americans are coming off a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and will provide another stern examination of Cape Verde's defensive resilience.
After his heroics against Spain, however, all eyes will once again be on Vozinha.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Vozinha's notable achievement in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
How did Vozinha's social media presence change after his performance?
Vozinha's Instagram follower count dramatically increased from fewer than 50,000 to 5.6 million after his heroic display. He became an overnight sensation on social media.
Which team did Cape Verde draw against in their first-ever World Cup match?
World Cup debutants Cape Verde held UEFA Euros champions, Spain, to a remarkable 0-0 draw in their first match. Vozinha played a starring role in securing this historic result.
How many shots did Spain take against Vozinha?
Spain dominated the contest, firing an astonishing 27 shots in search of a breakthrough. However, Vozinha consistently denied their efforts throughout the match.