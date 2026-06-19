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HomeSportsFootballWatch: Canada's Historic Win Overshadowed By Ismael Kone's Horrific Injury

Watch: Canada's Historic Win Overshadowed By Ismael Kone's Horrific Injury

Canada made World Cup history with a stunning 6-0 win over Qatar, but concerns over Ismael Kone's injury quickly became the biggest talking point of the match.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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  • Coach Marsch confirmed surgery, expressed hope for his recovery.

Canada created history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after registering their first-ever World Cup victory. The co-hosts produced a dominant display against Qatar and secured a massive 6-0 win, putting themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage.

However, what should have been a night of celebration quickly turned emotional after midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury during the match.

Watch video here: 

Ismael Kone Suffers Serious Injury

Canada was already in complete control of the game when the unfortunate incident took place. Kone was involved in a challenge near the touchline with Qatar's Assim Madibo, leaving players and coaching staff visibly shaken.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 Players Who Dominated First Round Of Matches

According to reports by The Mirror, Kone was immediately attended to before being stretchered off the field and taken to hospital. The challenge resulted in a red card for Madibo, who appeared devastated by what had happened.

Speaking after the match, Canada coach Jesse Marsch provided an update on the midfielder's condition.

“I haven’t spoken to Ismael yet, he’s at the hospital, he will prepare for a surgery. I’m going to see him after this press conference.

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“We’ll see exactly what we decide to do for him. His family is with him at the hospital. It happened right in front of the bench – everyone could hear the bone snap.

“Your heart goes out to him, and everybody’s a little shaken by the experience, because of the nature of the injury and also because Ismael is a big part of the team."

Emotional Scenes During The Match

The injury left many Canadian players emotional. During the second-half hydration break, Marsch was seen in tears.

When Nathan Saliba scored Canada's fourth goal of the evening, he celebrated by holding up Kone's shirt in support of his teammate.

Canada Make World Cup History

Despite the emotional circumstances, Canada completed a memorable 6-0 victory. Jonathan David starred with a hat-trick, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also got on the scoresheet.

Marsch later revealed that Madibo personally apologised to Kone after the incident.

“Let me be clear, the player apologised to Ismael, came into the dressing room and apologised to him and Ismael told the team that had happened. So I don’t think that he meant such a gruesome tackle or gruesome situation.

“But I don’t understand a reaction from their entire bench to try to start a fight about it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player’s leg.”

Marsch Sends Message To Kone

The Canadian coach remained hopeful about Kone's recovery and future.

“He will be back stronger than ever and he will continue to have a great career.

“I said at the water break that he would want us to finish this game - and that is what the guys did."

While Canada's historic World Cup victory will be remembered for years to come, the night also served as a reminder of how quickly football can turn emotional, with the entire nation now hoping for Kone's speedy recovery.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was responsible for Ismael Kone's injury?

Qatar's Assim Madibo was responsible for the challenge that injured Ismael Kone. Madibo received a red card and later personally apologized to Kone for the incident.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World CUp 2026 Canada Vs Qatar Ismael Kone Injury Ismael Kone
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