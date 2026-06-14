7 Rape Charges, 4 Women: Canada Denies Visa To Ghana's Rape-Accused Player For FIFA World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ghana protested Canada's visa denial to midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey faces UK trial; Ghana cites unproven charges unfair.

Canada upholds laws; FIFA cannot intervene; Partey misses game.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Ghanaian government has formally lodged a diplomatic protest with Canada following the decision to deny international midfielder Thomas Partey an entry visa for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa criticized the resolution regarding the experienced 32-year-old athlete. The strategic playmaker remains scheduled to stand trial in the United Kingdom next year over multiple serious criminal allegations.

Diplomatic Notes Expose Severe Frustrations

The sudden immigration blockage forces the Villarreal midfielder to remain isolated at the national team base camp in Boston. The technical squad had anticipated his full structural involvement for the upcoming match.

"Ghana has dispatched an official note of protest," Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa officially confirmed via a public social media broadcast. "The note also requested that Canada reviews its unfortunate decision."

The Ghanaian administration expressed deep logistical reservations regarding how the host nation handled the visa process. They argue that blocking personnel based on unproven, pending court cases violates basic human rights.

"While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges raises fundamental questions of fairness," the official ministerial document stated.

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Immigration Authority Defends Legal Framework

The former Arsenal player has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The legal complaints involve four separate women over a multi-year period.

Canadian immigration authorities responded by clarifying that hosting global sports tournaments does not alter statutory screening guidelines. Officials evaluate every single traveler independently based on standing legal framework requirements.

World governing body FIFA confirmed they cannot intervene in the sovereign visa adjudication processes of individual host nations. Consequently, the midfielder is completely disqualified from participating in Wednesday's fixture.

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Altered Group Phase Schedule

Head coach Carlos Queiroz previously defended his selection choices by citing the essential legal principle of innocence. The technical staff must now alter their midfield strategy for the Panama opener.

The dynamic player will still be fully eligible to participate in subsequent Group L fixtures scheduled within American borders. The African nation will face England in Foxborough before playing Croatia in Philadelphia.