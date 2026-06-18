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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi Scores Late As Ghana Beat Panama 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi Scores Late As Ghana Beat Panama 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in a chaotic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L opening match at BMO Field.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghana secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama.
  • Panama dominated possession during a cagey first half.
  • Caleb Yirenkyi scored dramatic 95th-minute winner for Ghana.
  • Winner marked Ghana's latest ever World Cup goal.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The highly competitive international fixture at BMO Field concluded with immense celebration for the African nation as they successfully claimed three crucial tournament points. Despite enduring sustained defensive pressure from their North American opponents throughout the opening half, Carlos Queiroz's disciplined squad clinically capitalised on a final attacking opportunity to secure a memorable triumph.

Cagey Tactical Exchange

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter in Canada started with both technical teams adopting highly cautious systems during the opening exchanges of the competitive Group L match.

Panama confidently dominated initial ball possession under the guidance of manager Thomas Christiansen, forcing the defensive line of Ghana to retreat deeply inside their own half.

Experienced international referee Glenn Nyberg strictly managed the aggressive physical duels as both proud footballing nations struggled to create clear goalscoring opportunities during a flat opening forty-five minutes.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Immediate Reaction When Taunted With 'Messi, Messi' Chants

The African side sorely missed the creative attacking presence of injured playmaker Mohammed Kudus altogether, failing to register a single shot on target before the mandatory half-time whistle.

Panama squandered several half-chances from wide areas as full-back Michael Murillo delivered dangerous crosses that ultimately evaded the arriving central forwards inside the crowded penalty area.

Dramatic Late Decider

The second half of this intense FIFA World Cup 2026 match continued in a similarly cagey manner before concluding with absolute drama deep into final injury time.

Talented forward Brandon Thomas-Asante found valuable space on the left flank before delivering a precise low cross across the face of the six-yard box after ninety-four minutes.

Emerging midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi reacted quickest to the loose ball, safely converting from close range to spark wild celebrations among the travelling contingent of enthusiastic Ghana supporters.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham Put On A Show As England Outclass Croatia 4-2

The dramatic ninety-fifth-minute winner officially established a historic milestone, marking the latest goal ever recorded by Ghana in their entire senior history at the global finals.

The narrow victory allows Ghana to join elite group rivals England on three points following Thomas Tuchel's impressive four-two triumph over a veteran Croatia squad earlier on Wednesday.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team won the FIFA World Cup 2026 match at BMO Field?

The African nation, Ghana, secured three crucial tournament points by defeating their North American opponents, Panama. They clinically capitalized on a late attacking opportunity.

Who scored Ghana's winning goal?

Emerging midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored the dramatic winner for Ghana. He converted a precise low cross from Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 94th minute.

What was the significance of Ghana's winning goal?

The 95th-minute winner established a historic milestone for Ghana. It marked the latest goal ever recorded by them in their senior history at the global finals.

How was the first half of the match characterized?

The opening half was a cagey tactical exchange, with both teams adopting cautious systems. Panama dominated possession, and neither side created clear goalscoring opportunities.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights FIFA World CUp 2026 Ghana Vs Panama Ghana Vs Panama Highlights Caleb Yirenkyi
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