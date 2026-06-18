FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi Scores Late As Ghana Beat Panama 1-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ghana secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama.

Panama dominated possession during a cagey first half.

Caleb Yirenkyi scored dramatic 95th-minute winner for Ghana.

Winner marked Ghana's latest ever World Cup goal.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The highly competitive international fixture at BMO Field concluded with immense celebration for the African nation as they successfully claimed three crucial tournament points. Despite enduring sustained defensive pressure from their North American opponents throughout the opening half, Carlos Queiroz's disciplined squad clinically capitalised on a final attacking opportunity to secure a memorable triumph.

Cagey Tactical Exchange

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter in Canada started with both technical teams adopting highly cautious systems during the opening exchanges of the competitive Group L match.

Panama confidently dominated initial ball possession under the guidance of manager Thomas Christiansen, forcing the defensive line of Ghana to retreat deeply inside their own half.

Experienced international referee Glenn Nyberg strictly managed the aggressive physical duels as both proud footballing nations struggled to create clear goalscoring opportunities during a flat opening forty-five minutes.

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The African side sorely missed the creative attacking presence of injured playmaker Mohammed Kudus altogether, failing to register a single shot on target before the mandatory half-time whistle.

Panama squandered several half-chances from wide areas as full-back Michael Murillo delivered dangerous crosses that ultimately evaded the arriving central forwards inside the crowded penalty area.

Dramatic Late Decider

The second half of this intense FIFA World Cup 2026 match continued in a similarly cagey manner before concluding with absolute drama deep into final injury time.

Talented forward Brandon Thomas-Asante found valuable space on the left flank before delivering a precise low cross across the face of the six-yard box after ninety-four minutes.

Emerging midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi reacted quickest to the loose ball, safely converting from close range to spark wild celebrations among the travelling contingent of enthusiastic Ghana supporters.

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The dramatic ninety-fifth-minute winner officially established a historic milestone, marking the latest goal ever recorded by Ghana in their entire senior history at the global finals.

The narrow victory allows Ghana to join elite group rivals England on three points following Thomas Tuchel's impressive four-two triumph over a veteran Croatia squad earlier on Wednesday.