'Not Our Responsibility': Prasar Bharati Shocks Fans Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India unresolved.

State broadcaster Prasar Bharati confirmed it won't secure rights.

Time zone differences hinder major networks' advertising revenue potential.

Fans face anxiety as no media partner confirmed before tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights: The official broadcasting arrangements for the FIFA World Cup 2026 within the Indian subcontinent remain completely unresolved with only weeks remaining before the tournament begins. The ongoing deadlock has caused widespread apprehension among local football enthusiasts following formal confirmation that the state-backed media network will not be stepping in to secure the commercial transmission rights.

Legal Disclaimers Presented

The public service broadcaster explicitly clarified its institutional position during a recent judicial hearing concerning domestic accessibility to the tournament. Legal representatives argued that commercial negotiations remain entirely separate from the department's statutory duties.

According to a report by NDTV, Prasar Bharati has told the Delhi High Court that securing the FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights in India is not its responsibility. This stance has further increased anxiety among Indian football fans ahead of the world's biggest football event.

Commercial Rights Deadlock

The current distribution impasse stems from a substantial financial standoff between the global governing body and prominent domestic television corporations. Major networks remain deeply hesitant to commit significant capital towards the tournament due to highly unfavourable programming schedules.

Because the competition is being hosted across North America, the vast majority of live matches will stream during late-night or early-morning hours locally. This challenging time zone reality drastically reduces potential television advertising revenue.

Viewership Scale Highlighted

The total absence of a confirmed media partner remains highly unprecedented given the immense historical engagement metrics recorded across the country. Local platforms amassed over seven hundred million digital interactions during the previous edition in Qatar.

The All India Football Federation has acknowledged the growing concerns but confirmed they lack the authority to intervene in direct commercial bidding. Supporter groups continue to hold out hope for a late corporate compromise before kickoff.