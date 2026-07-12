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English NewsSportsFootballWhy Did Breel Embolo Get Red Card? Dramatic Argentina Vs Switzerland Moment Explained

Why Did Breel Embolo Get Red Card? Dramatic Argentina Vs Switzerland Moment Explained

Breel Embolo's red card against Argentina left fans puzzled. Here's why VAR overturned the referee's original booking and sent the Switzerland striker off.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Referee wrongly booked Paredes; VAR intervened for mistaken identity.
  • VAR determined Embolo simulated contact, prompting yellow card for him.
  • Embolo received second yellow for simulation, leading to red card.

Argentina vs Switzerland Red Card: One of the biggest talking points from Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Switzerland came when Breel Embolo was shown a red card after a lengthy VAR review. The incident left many viewers confused, especially after referee Joao Pinheiro had initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes instead. So why was Embolo eventually sent off? The answer lies in one of football's lesser-known VAR provisions, the 'mistaken identity' rule.

Why Was Breel Embolo Sent Off?

The controversial moment arrived midway through the second half with the match delicately poised.

Pinheiro originally awarded Switzerland a free-kick and showed a yellow card to Paredes, believing the Argentina midfielder had committed the foul.

Read More: Ball Hit FIFA's Sky Cam Wire? England Goal Vs Norway Sparks World Cup Controversy

However, VAR official Guillermo Pacheco reviewed the incident and advised the referee that the caution had been issued to the wrong player. Instead of Paredes committing an offence, the replay suggested Embolo had simulated the contact.

Under IFAB's Laws of the Game, VAR is permitted to intervene in cases of mistaken identity where the referee cautions or dismisses the wrong player. Following the review, Pinheiro cancelled Paredes' yellow card and instead booked Embolo for simulation.

As the Swiss striker had already been cautioned earlier in the match, the second yellow automatically resulted in a red card.

A Huge Turning Point In The Quarter-Final

The dismissal came just minutes after Switzerland had equalised through Dan Ndoye following Alexis Mac Allister's early opener for Argentina, dramatically changing the complexion of the contest.

Embolo was visibly heartbroken after the decision. Television cameras showed the forward leaving the pitch with his face covered before breaking down in tears as teammates tried to comfort him.

While rare, the decision was made under the game's mistaken identity protocol, making it one of the most extraordinary officiating moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Breel Embolo sent off during the match?

Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation. The referee initially booked another player, but VAR corrected the mistaken identity, leading to Embolo's booking.

What is the 'mistaken identity' rule mentioned in the article?

It's an IFAB provision allowing VAR to intervene when a referee cautions or dismisses the wrong player. This rule was applied to correct the booking from Leandro Paredes to Embolo.

Who did the referee initially book before VAR intervened?

Referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes. VAR later advised the referee that the caution had been issued to the wrong player.

What was the specific offense Breel Embolo committed that led to his booking?

The VAR review suggested that Breel Embolo had simulated contact. He was subsequently booked for simulation, which, being his second yellow, resulted in a red card.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Breel Embolo Argentina Vs Switzerland
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