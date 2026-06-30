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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Japan Fan's Emotional Meltdown Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

WATCH: Japan Fan's Emotional Meltdown Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

A devastated Japan fan's emotional reaction after Gabriel Martinelli's late winner against Brazil has gone viral following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devastated Japan fan's emotional outburst went viral.
  • Japan took first-half lead via Kaishu Sano's goal.
  • Casemiro equalized, then Martinelli secured late 2-1 victory.

Japan Fan Reaction FIFA World Cup: Brazil's dramatic victory over Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 produced plenty of memorable moments on the pitch, but one emotional scene in the stands has now gone viral across social media. Moments after Gabriel Martinelli struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to send Brazil into the Round of 16, television cameras captured a devastated Japan supporter struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking defeat. Check it out:

The fan, surrounded almost entirely by jubilant Brazilian supporters, could be seen screaming in frustration while repeatedly.

As celebrations erupted around him, several Brazil fans draped a Brazilian flag on him. The supporter briefly looked down at the flag before returning to his emotional outburst, creating one of the most talked-about fan reactions of the tournament.

Also Check: WATCH: Jonathan Tah Skies Penalty As Germany Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil Leave It Late Against Japan

The dramatic fan reaction followed an equally dramatic contest on the field. Brazil were pushed to the limit by a spirited Japanese side that stunned the five-time world champions by taking the lead before half-time through Kaishu Sano.

The midfielder capitalised on a misplaced pass before confidently finishing to register his first international goal.

Carlo Ancelotti's side responded after the break with much greater urgency. Casemiro brought Brazil level with a powerful header from Gabriel Magalhaes' delivery, before Vinicius Junior came close to completing the turnaround only to be denied by Zion Suzuki and the woodwork.

With extra time looming, Brazil found the breakthrough in stoppage time. Bruno Guimaraes threaded a perfectly weighted pass into Gabriel Martinelli's path, and the Arsenal forward calmly beat Suzuki to spark wild celebrations inside Houston Stadium.

The late strike secured a 2-1 victory for Brazil, keeping their hopes of a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title alive. Japan, meanwhile, were left heartbroken after coming within minutes of forcing extra time.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored Japan's goal in the match?

Kaishu Sano scored Japan's goal before half-time. He capitalized on a misplaced pass to register his first international goal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Brazil Vs Japan
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