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English NewsSportsFootballBrazil Break Japanese Hearts! Martinelli's Late Winner Keeps Selecao Alive In FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil Break Japanese Hearts! Martinelli's Late Winner Keeps Selecao Alive In FIFA World Cup 2026

Gabriel Martinelli struck late as Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 and book their place in the last 16.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Japan took a 1-0 lead against Brazil before halftime.
  • Casemiro scored after halftime, equalizing for Brazil.
  • Gabriel Martinelli sealed Brazil's victory with a late goal.

Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup: Brazil survived a major scare to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, coming from behind to edge Japan in a dramatic Round of 32 encounter. Gabriel Martinelli emerged as the hero, scoring in the closing moments to complete Brazil's comeback and send the South American giants through to the next stage. The victory keeps Carlo Ancelotti's side on course for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, while Japan's dream of registering a first-ever knockout victory at the tournament came to a heartbreaking end.

Brazil will now face the winner of the Ivory Coast vs Norway clash in the Round of 16 at the Metlife Stadium on July 5.

Japan Shock Brazil Before Half-Time

Japan struck first through Kaishu Sano, who capitalised on an under-hit Brazilian pass before driving into the space left by the defence. The midfielder calmly finished with his right foot to score his maiden international goal from just outside the box and hand the Samurai Blue a deserved advantage.

The goal stunned the sea of Brazilian supporters inside Houston Stadium, with the five-time world champions heading into the break trailing.

Also Check: India Women Secure LA28 Olympics Spot: Will Pakistan Qualify? ICC Rules Explained

Brazil returned from half-time with far greater urgency and quickly began creating chances. After threatening twice, they finally found the breakthrough when Casemiro powered home a towering header from Gabriel Magalhaes' perfectly delivered cross to restore parity.

The momentum had clearly shifted. Vinicius Junior came agonisingly close to putting Brazil ahead moments later, only to see his effort denied by Zion Suzuki before another attempt struck the woodwork.

Martinelli Delivers Knockout Blow

With Japan pinned back, Brazil continued to push for a winner. Their persistence paid off in the dying minutes when Bruno Guimaraes threaded a precise pass into Gabriel Martinelli's path.

The Arsenal forward kept his composure, beating Suzuki to spark wild celebrations among the Brazilian players and fans alike.

The late winner ensured Brazil avoided one of the biggest upsets of the tournament and maintained their pursuit of another FIFA World Cup crown. Japan, meanwhile, bowed out after a spirited performance that pushed one of football's traditional powerhouses to the limit. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team did Brazil defeat to reach the FIFA World Cup Round of 16?

Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan in a dramatic Round of 32 encounter. Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal in the closing moments.

Who scored Brazil's goals against Japan?

Casemiro scored Brazil's equalizer, and Gabriel Martinelli netted the late winner. His goal secured Brazil's comeback victory.

Who will Brazil play in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16?

Brazil will face the winner of the Ivory Coast vs Norway clash in the Round of 16. This match is scheduled for July 5 at the Metlife Stadium.

Who scored Japan's goal in the match against Brazil?

Kaishu Sano scored Japan's opening goal, capitalizing on a Brazilian pass. This gave the Samurai Blue a deserved advantage before half-time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Neymar Jr FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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