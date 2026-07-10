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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Bono Stuns Kylian Mbappe With Brilliant Penalty Save

WATCH: Bono Stuns Kylian Mbappe With Brilliant Penalty Save

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou brilliantly denied Mbappé from the penalty spot.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)

Reigning powerhouses France marched into their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final, riding on a clinical second-half blitz powered by superstar forwards Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé to eliminate a resolute Morocco 2-0 at Gillette Stadium.

The quarter-final encounter was locked in a tense, tactical stalemate at the break after Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou brilliantly denied Mbappé from the penalty spot. However, the French quality ultimately cracked open the North African resistance inside a devastating six-minute window in the second half.

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Didier Deschamps’ side began with an aggressive intent, testing the Moroccan low block immediately. Dayot Upamecano saw a soaring header pushed away, while the woodwork later denied Lucas Digne's ferocious long-range blast.

The definitive moment of the first half arrived when Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappé following a blinding run into the penalty box. After a prolonged delay, Bounou won the psychological battle, tracking Mbappé's trademark stuttering run-up to make a clean, diving save that sent the Moroccan contingent in the stands into raptures.

Quick-Fire Double Erases Penalty Heartbreak

The misses didn't rattle French captain for long. On the hour mark, Mbappé received the ball at the edge of the area, used defender Issa Diop as a perfect screen, and curled an exquisite, pinpoint shot into the far corner past a sprawling Bounou. The goal marked a historic milestone, bringing Mbappé's overall World Cup tally to 20 goals.

With Morocco forced to expand and commit bodies forward, France capitalised on the counter-attack just six minutes later. Mbappé's gravity pulled two defenders away, opening a pocket of space for Ousmane Dembélé. The Barcelona forward drove a low, powerful strike past Bounou to guarantee safe passage for Les Bleus.

Milestones and Road Ahead

At just 27 years old, captain Kylian Mbappé hit another staggering peak by becoming the youngest player in football history to reach 20 FIFA World Cup appearances. He also sits jointly at the top of the 2026 tournament scoring charts with eight goals, locked in a fierce Golden Boot battle alongside Lionel Messi.

"That is three semi-finals in a row now - it is an incredible achievement. It might look simple from the outside, but you always have to step up and execute under pressure. The penalty miss didn't faze Kylian at all; he never doubts his ability. We are exactly where we set out to be." - Didier Deschamps, France Head Coach

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored France's goals against Morocco in the quarter-final?

Kylian Mbappé scored the first goal for France, followed by Ousmane Dembélé. Their goals secured France's 2-0 victory over Morocco.

What significant achievement did France accomplish with this win?

France advanced to their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final. Coach Didier Deschamps highlighted this as an incredible achievement.

What World Cup milestones did Kylian Mbappé achieve in this match?

Mbappé reached 20 World Cup goals, becoming the youngest player to achieve 20 FIFA World Cup appearances at 27. He also leads the 2026 tournament scoring with eight goals.

Was there a penalty kick in the match?

Yes, Kylian Mbappé was awarded a penalty in the first half after being fouled. However, Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a brilliant save to deny him.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Yassine Bounou FIFA World CUp 2026
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