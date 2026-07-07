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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Ugly Scenes As Bernardo Silva & Rodri Clash During Fiery Spain vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Tie

WATCH: Ugly Scenes As Bernardo Silva & Rodri Clash During Fiery Spain vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Tie

Bernardo Silva and Rodri exchanged words during Portugal's FIFA World Cup defeat to Spain as Mikel Merino's late goal ended Cristiano Ronaldo's campaign.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bernardo Silva, Rodri clashed during World Cup knockout match.
  • Rodri celebrated Silva's miss, sparking heated on-field exchange.
  • Teammates separated them as tension escalated on the field.

Bernardo Silva Rodri Fight FIFA World Cup: Emotions boiled over in the closing moments of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 defeat to Spain as former Manchester City team-mates Bernardo Silva and Rodri became involved in a heated on-field confrontation. The midfielders found themselves on opposite sides in a tense knockout clash that ended with Spain booking their place in the quarter-finals. The flashpoint came in the dying stages after Bernardo Silva squandered a late opportunity to rescue Portugal. What followed quickly caught the attention of fans, with the pair exchanging angry gestures before teammates stepped in to calm the situation.

Bernardo Silva & Rodri's Heated Exchange

With Portugal desperately searching for an equalizer, Bernardo rose to meet a late cross but could only send his header narrowly over the crossbar.

As the Portugal midfielder lay on the turf in frustration, Rodri celebrated the miss directly in front of him. The gesture, understandably, did not go down well with Bernardo, who immediately pointed an angry finger at his Manchester City teammate before confronting him face-to-face.

Also Check: Emotional Scenes As Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After FIFA World Cup Exit

The exchange threatened to escalate before players from both sides rushed in to separate the pair.

The brief altercation added another layer of drama to an already tense knockout encounter, with the rivalry between Spain and Portugal spilling over in the final moments.

Merino's Late Winner Sends Spain Through

The fiery exchange came shortly before the final whistle confirmed Spain's place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

For much of the contest, neither side was able to find the breakthrough despite creating promising opportunities. Spain went close through Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, while Portugal threatened when Nuno Mendes struck the crossbar.

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Spain produced the decisive moment. Substitute Ferran Torres picked out fellow replacement Mikel Merino, who drilled a composed low finish into the net deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Bernardo Silva and Rodri?

Bernardo Silva and Rodri had a heated on-field confrontation during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 defeat to Spain. The incident occurred after Silva missed a late scoring opportunity.

Why did Bernardo Silva and Rodri get into an altercation?

The altercation began after Bernardo Silva missed a late header for Portugal. Rodri celebrated the miss directly in front of Silva, which angered him and led to the confrontation.

What was the outcome of the match where the confrontation occurred?

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. This victory secured Spain's progression to the quarter-finals.

Who scored the winning goal in the Spain vs. Portugal match?

Substitute Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal for Spain deep into stoppage time. His low finish secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva FIFA World Cup Rodri Portugal Vs Spain
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