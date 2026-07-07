Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bernardo Silva, Rodri clashed during World Cup knockout match.

Rodri celebrated Silva's miss, sparking heated on-field exchange.

Teammates separated them as tension escalated on the field.

Bernardo Silva Rodri Fight FIFA World Cup: Emotions boiled over in the closing moments of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 defeat to Spain as former Manchester City team-mates Bernardo Silva and Rodri became involved in a heated on-field confrontation. The midfielders found themselves on opposite sides in a tense knockout clash that ended with Spain booking their place in the quarter-finals. The flashpoint came in the dying stages after Bernardo Silva squandered a late opportunity to rescue Portugal. What followed quickly caught the attention of fans, with the pair exchanging angry gestures before teammates stepped in to calm the situation.

Bernardo Silva and Rodri going through a divorce 😭 pic.twitter.com/svqYqIDqet July 6, 2026

Bernardo Silva & Rodri's Heated Exchange

With Portugal desperately searching for an equalizer, Bernardo rose to meet a late cross but could only send his header narrowly over the crossbar.

As the Portugal midfielder lay on the turf in frustration, Rodri celebrated the miss directly in front of him. The gesture, understandably, did not go down well with Bernardo, who immediately pointed an angry finger at his Manchester City teammate before confronting him face-to-face.

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The exchange threatened to escalate before players from both sides rushed in to separate the pair.

The brief altercation added another layer of drama to an already tense knockout encounter, with the rivalry between Spain and Portugal spilling over in the final moments.

Merino's Late Winner Sends Spain Through

The fiery exchange came shortly before the final whistle confirmed Spain's place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

For much of the contest, neither side was able to find the breakthrough despite creating promising opportunities. Spain went close through Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, while Portugal threatened when Nuno Mendes struck the crossbar.

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Spain produced the decisive moment. Substitute Ferran Torres picked out fellow replacement Mikel Merino, who drilled a composed low finish into the net deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory.