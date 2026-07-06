Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England defeated Mexico 3-2, advancing to World Cup quarters.

Bellingham netted two quick goals, establishing England's early lead.

A red card and two penalties fuelled a dramatic second half.

FIFA World Cup Mexico vs England: England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after overcoming co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter that featured five goals, two penalties and a second-half red card. Despite being reduced to 10 men for more than half an hour, the Three Lions withstood relentless late pressure to keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. The victory sets up a mouthwatering last-eight clash with Norway in Miami on 11 July, where England will look to continue their march through the tournament.

Bellingham's Quickfire Double Gives England Control

Mexico enjoyed the better start in front of a passionate home crowd, dominating possession and looking the more threatening side during the opening exchanges.

However, England struck decisively when Jude Bellingham turned the game on its head with two goals in quick succession.

Also Check: Haaland Unleashes Stunning Long-Range Strike To Extend Norway's Lead Over Brazil

The Real Madrid midfielder opened the scoring by powering home a header from Bukayo Saka's inviting delivery before doubling England's advantage moments later.

After Mexico surrendered possession, Harry Kane picked out Bellingham, who calmly slotted past Raul Rangel to make it 2-0.

The hosts refused to back down and responded almost immediately. Julian Quinones produced an emphatic finish from close range to beat Jordan Pickford and halve the deficit.

Mexico nearly restored parity before the break, but Pickford produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez and preserve England's narrow lead.

Red Card, Penalties & Late Mexico Pressure

The second half delivered even more drama. Nico O'Reilly came close to extending England's advantage when his low effort struck the post, but the momentum shifted when Jarell Quansah was shown a red card in the 54th minute following his challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, England earned a penalty soon afterwards when Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon inside the area.

Kane confidently converted from the spot to score his sixth goal of the tournament and restore England's two-goal cushion.

The England captain was then involved at the opposite end after conceding a penalty for a foul on Brian Gutierrez following a VAR review. Raul Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2 and set up a tense finale.

Mexico threw everything forward in pursuit of an equaliser, but England's defence stood firm through sustained pressure to secure a hard-fought victory.