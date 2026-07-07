'Overturn This': Belgium Troll USA After FIFA World Cup Win Amid Balogun Red Card Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA controversially allowed Balogun to play despite red card.

Belgium defeated USA 4-1, eliminating them from World Cup.

Belgium's social media mocked FIFA's decision after victory.

Belgium React To Balogun Controversy: Belgium added another chapter to one of FIFA World Cup 2026's biggest talking points after eliminating co-hosts, the United States with a 4-1 victory in the Round of 16. Moments after sealing their place in the quarter-finals, the Belgian national team's official social media account (@BelRedDevils) took aim at the pre-match controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's suspended one-match ban with a pointed two-word message.

Belgium Clap Back At Balogun's Overturned Suspension

Belgium's official X account uploaded images of team's jubilant celebrations with the caption, "Overturn this."

Fans quickly linked it to FIFA's widely debated decision to allow USA's Folarin Balogun to play with his automatic suspension being put on hold.

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Balogun had received a straight red card after a VAR review during the United States' Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Under normal circumstances, the dismissal carried an automatic one-match suspension, which would have ruled him out of the meeting with Belgium.

However, FIFA suspended the implementation of the ban by placing Balogun on a one-year probationary period.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had appealed for the suspension to be reviewed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino later confirmed speaking with Trump but maintained that the governing body's independent judicial process had been followed before the final decision was made.

Belgium Have the Last Laugh

Once the action moved onto the pitch, Belgium made sure the debate would not overshadow their performance.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals, while Hans Vanaken and substitute Romelu Lukaku also found the net in a dominant 4-1 victory.

The result ended the USA's hopes of lifting the World Cup on home soil and made them the final co-host nation to exit the tournament after Canada and Mexico had already been eliminated.

Balogun, despite being available following FIFA's ruling, was unable to change the outcome as Belgium controlled the contest and booked a quarter-final showdown with Spain.