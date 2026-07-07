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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA To Set Up Quarter-Final Blockbuster Against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA To Set Up Quarter-Final Blockbuster Against Spain

Belgium eased into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over the USA as Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals to set up a Spain showdown.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Belgium defeated USA 4-1, advancing to quarter-finals.
  • De Ketelaere scored twice, while Vanaken and Lukaku netted.
  • USA is final co-host eliminated; Belgium faces Spain next.

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup: Belgium stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States, ending the hosts' campaign in emphatic fashion. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brilliant brace, while Hans Vanaken and substitute Romelu Lukaku also found the net as Belgium booked a last-eight showdown with Spain. The defeat also meant the USA became the final co-host nation to bow out of the tournament after Canada and Mexico had already exited in the Round of 16.

Despite briefly levelling the scores in the first half, Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to contain Belgium's attacking quality as the European side pulled away after the interval.

De Ketelaere Double Puts Belgium In Control

Belgium looked dangerous from the outset and nearly broke the deadlock when Timothy Castagne's powerful strike from distance forced Matt Freese into an impressive diving save.

The pressure continued as Youri Tielemans came close to converting Dodi Lukebakio's inviting cross before Belgium finally made their dominance count.

Read More: Ugly Scenes As Bernardo Silva & Rodri Clash During Fiery Spain vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Tie

Leandro Trossard's teasing delivery into the penalty area caused confusion in the USA defence, allowing Nicolas Raskin to square the ball for Charles De Ketelaere to finish from close range.

The Americans hit back in the 31st minute through Malik Tillman, whose deflected free-kick wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois to restore parity.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Just 116 seconds later, Trossard once again turned provider, delivering another pinpoint cross that De Ketelaere headed home to restore Belgium's advantage before the break.

Belgium Punish USA Errors to Seal Quarter-final Berth

The decisive moment arrived shortly before the hour mark when a costly defensive mistake gifted Belgium breathing space.

Matt Freese rushed out of his area in an attempt to clear the danger but failed to make contact with the ball.

De Ketelaere capitalised by regaining possession before Hans Vanaken unleashed a long-range effort that beat Tim Ream's attempted block and rolled into the empty net for his first FIFA World Cup goal.

The USA continued to push forward in the closing stages. Substitute Sebastian Berhalter fired wide, while Courtois produced two important saves to deny Folarin Balogun and keep Belgium firmly in control.

Romelu Lukaku then added the finishing touch deep into stoppage time, producing a powerful run before calmly finding the net to complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team won the match between USA and Belgium?

Belgium defeated the United States with a commanding 4-1 victory. This win secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Who scored goals for Belgium in their victory against the USA?

Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace for Belgium. Hans Vanaken and substitute Romelu Lukaku also contributed goals to the 4-1 win.

What was the impact of USA's loss in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The defeat ended the USA's campaign, making them the final co-host nation to exit the tournament. Canada and Mexico had already been eliminated in the Round of 16.

Who will Belgium play in the next round of the FIFA World Cup?

Following their victory over the USA, Belgium has booked a last-eight showdown. They will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Who scored the only goal for the USA against Belgium?

Malik Tillman scored the USA's only goal, temporarily leveling the scores in the first half. His deflected free-kick wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 USA Vs Belgium
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