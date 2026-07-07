FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA To Set Up Quarter-Final Blockbuster Against Spain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Belgium defeated USA 4-1, advancing to quarter-finals.

De Ketelaere scored twice, while Vanaken and Lukaku netted.

USA is final co-host eliminated; Belgium faces Spain next.

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup: Belgium stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States, ending the hosts' campaign in emphatic fashion. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brilliant brace, while Hans Vanaken and substitute Romelu Lukaku also found the net as Belgium booked a last-eight showdown with Spain. The defeat also meant the USA became the final co-host nation to bow out of the tournament after Canada and Mexico had already exited in the Round of 16.

Despite briefly levelling the scores in the first half, Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to contain Belgium's attacking quality as the European side pulled away after the interval.

De Ketelaere Double Puts Belgium In Control

Belgium looked dangerous from the outset and nearly broke the deadlock when Timothy Castagne's powerful strike from distance forced Matt Freese into an impressive diving save.

The pressure continued as Youri Tielemans came close to converting Dodi Lukebakio's inviting cross before Belgium finally made their dominance count.

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Leandro Trossard's teasing delivery into the penalty area caused confusion in the USA defence, allowing Nicolas Raskin to square the ball for Charles De Ketelaere to finish from close range.

The Americans hit back in the 31st minute through Malik Tillman, whose deflected free-kick wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois to restore parity.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Just 116 seconds later, Trossard once again turned provider, delivering another pinpoint cross that De Ketelaere headed home to restore Belgium's advantage before the break.

Belgium Punish USA Errors to Seal Quarter-final Berth

The decisive moment arrived shortly before the hour mark when a costly defensive mistake gifted Belgium breathing space.

Matt Freese rushed out of his area in an attempt to clear the danger but failed to make contact with the ball.

De Ketelaere capitalised by regaining possession before Hans Vanaken unleashed a long-range effort that beat Tim Ream's attempted block and rolled into the empty net for his first FIFA World Cup goal.

The USA continued to push forward in the closing stages. Substitute Sebastian Berhalter fired wide, while Courtois produced two important saves to deny Folarin Balogun and keep Belgium firmly in control.

Romelu Lukaku then added the finishing touch deep into stoppage time, producing a powerful run before calmly finding the net to complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory.