The main controversy involved the ball appearing to strike a Sky Cam cable before Jude Bellingham scored England's first goal. This contentious moment led to protests from the Norwegian team.
WATCH: Ball Hit FIFA's Sky Cam Wire? England Goal Vs Norway Sparks World Cup Controversy
England's win over Norway was overshadowed by Sky Cam controversy after Jude Bellingham's equaliser, with Haaland and the Norwegian bench protesting furiously.
- England defeated Norway 2-1 in World Cup quarter-finals.
- Controversy arose as ball struck Sky Cam cable.
- This led to England's equalizer, causing Norway protests.
England Goal Sky Cam Wire: England's dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals was overshadowed by a controversial moment that left the Norwegian camp furious. The incident occurred moments before Jude Bellingham's first goal, with replays appearing to show the ball making contact with the cable supporting FIFA's Sky Cam during the build-up. The contentious sequence quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match, as Norway's players and coaching staff protested the decision while England eventually went on to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Before Bellingham's goal, the ball hit the sky camera cable and changed trajectory, the Norwegians complained but nothing happened— AM☬ (@AbsoluteMxssi) July 11, 2026
Imagine if this was Argentina 😂 pic.twitter.com/KgMpF6fbHM
Norway Left Furious After Build-Up To Equaliser
Norway had taken a 1-0 lead through Andreas Schjelderup in the 36th minute and looked set to carry their advantage into half-time.
However, controversy unfolded in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.
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Following a goal-kick from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, television replays appeared to indicate that the ball struck the thin cable attached to FIFA's overhead Sky Cam before dropping into England's path.
Within moments, the Three Lions launched an attack that ended with Jude Bellingham finding the back of the net to level the contest.
Under the Laws of the Game, play is generally stopped and restarted with a dropped ball if the ball touches an outside agent. Despite Norway's protests, play continued and the goal stood.
Haaland And Norway Bench React
Erling Haaland was among the first to react, repeatedly pointing towards the Sky Cam after the equaliser.
Nyland also protested immediately, while Norway manager Stale Solbakken was seen speaking animatedly with the match officials.
Fox Sports, one of the tournament's official broadcasters, also highlighted the incident during its coverage.
“The ball actually is touched by the cable attached to the cable camera above the stadium. It comes back very quickly to England. Two passes later, it goes to Jude Bellingham and in the back of the net. Now, afterwards, Ståle Solbakken, the manager of Norway, not happy with the referee. The goalkeeper, of course, as well, as he’s pointing up and saying it touched the cable on that cable camera. The manager of Norway pointing as well. Erling Haaland, not happy either.”
The match eventually went to extra time after finishing 1-1 in regulation, with Bellingham scoring again to complete England's comeback and send Thomas Tuchel's side into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main controversy during the England vs. Norway match?
How did Norway react to the controversial goal?
Norway's players, including Erling Haaland and Orjan Nyland, and manager Stale Solbakken, were furious and protested the decision. They pointed towards the Sky Cam and spoke animatedly with officials.
What do the Laws of the Game state about the ball touching an outside agent?
Under the Laws of the Game, play is generally stopped and restarted with a dropped ball if the ball touches an outside agent. Despite this, play continued and the goal stood.
Who scored England's goals in the quarter-final match?
Jude Bellingham scored both of England's goals. He netted the equalizer and later scored the winning goal in extra time, securing England's place in the semi-finals.