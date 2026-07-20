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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Awards List: Golden Ball To Silver Boot - Complete Winners

FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards List: Golden Ball To Silver Boot - Complete Winners

Lionel Messi, despite missing out on the Golden Boot, concluded the tournament with two individual honours.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners: Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after defeating Argentina in the final, producing a commanding display to clinch the title. The tournament also saw several standout individual performances, with Spanish stars dominating the awards list.

While Spain celebrated World Cup glory, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé also finished the competition with major individual honours. The Netherlands, meanwhile, received the FIFA Fair Play Award.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners

Golden Ball: Rodri Cascante (Spain)

Silver Ball: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Ball: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Silver Boot: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Boot: Jude Bellingham (England)

Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)

FIFA Young Player Award: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: Netherlands

Who Won Golden Ball at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, went to Spain captain Rodri Cascante. The midfield general was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign, controlling games with his passing and leadership. Although he did not register a goal or an assist, Rodri dictated play from midfield and completed the most passes in the tournament.

Spain's defensive discipline was equally remarkable, with the champions conceding just one goal throughout the competition.

Kylian Mbappé Claims Golden Boot

France captain Kylian Mbappé finished as the tournament's highest scorer to secure the Golden Boot. The French superstar struck a record 10 goals during the World Cup and also received the Bronze Ball as the competition's third-best player.

Lionel Messi Ends Campaign With Two Awards

Despite missing out on the Golden Boot, Lionel Messi concluded the tournament with two individual honours. The Argentine captain led the scoring charts until the semi-finals before Mbappé overtook him with a brace in the third-place play-off. Messi finished as the tournament's second-highest scorer to earn the Silver Boot, while his outstanding performances also saw him receive the Silver Ball as the second-best player of the World Cup.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after defeating Argentina in the final. They produced a commanding display to clinch the title.

Who received the Golden Ball award at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Rodri Cascante of Spain won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. He was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign.

Which player received the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Kylian Mbappé of France finished as the tournament's highest scorer to secure the Golden Boot. He struck a record 10 goals during the World Cup.

What awards did Lionel Messi receive at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi concluded the tournament with two individual honours: the Silver Ball as the second-best player and the Silver Boot as the second-highest scorer.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards List FIFA World Cup Golden Ball FIFA World Cup Complete Winners
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