FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards List: Golden Ball To Silver Boot - Complete Winners

FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners: Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after defeating Argentina in the final, producing a commanding display to clinch the title. The tournament also saw several standout individual performances, with Spanish stars dominating the awards list.

While Spain celebrated World Cup glory, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé also finished the competition with major individual honours. The Netherlands, meanwhile, received the FIFA Fair Play Award.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners

Golden Ball: Rodri Cascante (Spain)

Silver Ball: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Ball: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Silver Boot: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Boot: Jude Bellingham (England)

Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)

FIFA Young Player Award: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: Netherlands

Who Won Golden Ball at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, went to Spain captain Rodri Cascante. The midfield general was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign, controlling games with his passing and leadership. Although he did not register a goal or an assist, Rodri dictated play from midfield and completed the most passes in the tournament.

Spain's defensive discipline was equally remarkable, with the champions conceding just one goal throughout the competition.

Kylian Mbappé Claims Golden Boot

France captain Kylian Mbappé finished as the tournament's highest scorer to secure the Golden Boot. The French superstar struck a record 10 goals during the World Cup and also received the Bronze Ball as the competition's third-best player.

Lionel Messi Ends Campaign With Two Awards

Despite missing out on the Golden Boot, Lionel Messi concluded the tournament with two individual honours. The Argentine captain led the scoring charts until the semi-finals before Mbappé overtook him with a brace in the third-place play-off. Messi finished as the tournament's second-highest scorer to earn the Silver Boot, while his outstanding performances also saw him receive the Silver Ball as the second-best player of the World Cup.