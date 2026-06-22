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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Australian Fans Bring Beach Vibes & Surfboards To Seattle For FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH: Australian Fans Bring Beach Vibes & Surfboards To Seattle For FIFA World Cup 2026

Australian fans showcased their country's famous surfing culture outside Seattle Stadium, creating one of the most memorable fan moments of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australian fans displayed surfing culture outside Seattle Stadium.
  • Viral videos captured fans on surfboards, one sipping drink.
  • Australia started strong, but lost 2-0 to USA in the following fixture.

FIFA World Cup Fan Frenzy: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and fans from across the globe are making headlines both inside and outside the stadiums. Whether it is Japanese fans cleaning stadiums after matches or Norwegian supporters recreating their famous Viking celebrations, every country is finding unique ways to showcase its culture. Now, Australian fans are trending for all the right reasons after bringing their country's famous surfing culture to the World Cup. Watch the Video Here: 

Australian Fans Go Viral

Australia is known for having some of the best beaches in the world, and surfing has become a major part of the country's identity.

With World Cup fever taking over, a large group of Australian fans was spotted outside Seattle Stadium enjoying themselves on surfboards. Videos circulating on social media show fans standing on surfboards, cheering for their team and creating a festive atmosphere ahead of the match.

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One fan was even seen pouring a drink into a shoe and sipping it while standing on a surfboard, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The fans were heard chanting, "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!", "Come on Australia!", "Let's go Socceroos!", "Aussies! Aussies!"

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The videos quickly went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with fans loving the Australian spirit.

One user commented, “Looks like they brought the Aussie vibes straight onto the pitch! Love seeing that national spirit reflected in something as cool as surfing culture.”

Another user wrote, “Aussie fans said, why walk when you can surf everywhere.”

Australia In FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia have been placed in Group D of the tournament alongside the United States, Paraguay and Turkey.

The Socceroos started their campaign on a strong note, defeating Turkey 2-0 in their opening group-stage match. With three points already on the board, Australia were looking strong, but then proceeded to be completely dominated by USA, losing 2-0.

They will now face Paraguay in their final group stage fixture, and would be hoping for nothing less than a win to secure qualification to the next round.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Australia performing in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Australia, in Group D, started strong by defeating Turkey 2-0 in their opening match. They are scheduled to play the United States next on June 19.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World CUp 2026 Australia Football Team FIFA World Cup Fan Reactions
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