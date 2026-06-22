WATCH: Australian Fans Bring Beach Vibes & Surfboards To Seattle For FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australian fans displayed surfing culture outside Seattle Stadium.

Viral videos captured fans on surfboards, one sipping drink.

Australia started strong, but lost 2-0 to USA in the following fixture.

FIFA World Cup Fan Frenzy: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and fans from across the globe are making headlines both inside and outside the stadiums. Whether it is Japanese fans cleaning stadiums after matches or Norwegian supporters recreating their famous Viking celebrations, every country is finding unique ways to showcase its culture. Now, Australian fans are trending for all the right reasons after bringing their country's famous surfing culture to the World Cup. Watch the Video Here:

These Australian World Cup fans took their country's love of surfing to the next level. https://t.co/OzsdhEYcZB pic.twitter.com/5M1japJDd9 June 22, 2026

Australian Fans Go Viral

Australia is known for having some of the best beaches in the world, and surfing has become a major part of the country's identity.

With World Cup fever taking over, a large group of Australian fans was spotted outside Seattle Stadium enjoying themselves on surfboards. Videos circulating on social media show fans standing on surfboards, cheering for their team and creating a festive atmosphere ahead of the match.

ALSO READ | Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Run Sparks Donald Trump Meme Frenzy: 'Unbeaten On US Soil'

One fan was even seen pouring a drink into a shoe and sipping it while standing on a surfboard, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The fans were heard chanting, "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!", "Come on Australia!", "Let's go Socceroos!", "Aussies! Aussies!"

ALSO READ | WATCH: Uruguay Star Abandons Cramping Opponent After Spotting Counterattack

The videos quickly went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with fans loving the Australian spirit.

One user commented, “Looks like they brought the Aussie vibes straight onto the pitch! Love seeing that national spirit reflected in something as cool as surfing culture.”

Another user wrote, “Aussie fans said, why walk when you can surf everywhere.”

Australia In FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia have been placed in Group D of the tournament alongside the United States, Paraguay and Turkey.

The Socceroos started their campaign on a strong note, defeating Turkey 2-0 in their opening group-stage match. With three points already on the board, Australia were looking strong, but then proceeded to be completely dominated by USA, losing 2-0.

They will now face Paraguay in their final group stage fixture, and would be hoping for nothing less than a win to secure qualification to the next round.