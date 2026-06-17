OPINION | Messi Turns Back The Clock, Smashes FIFA World Cup Records & Dismantles Algeria

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi opened scoring with a stunning long-range goal.

Argentina's defense tightened; Messi then scored his second goal.

Messi completed his hat-trick, matching World Cup scoring record.

This match was like a blockbuster movie, innovative, entertaining, and full of surprises. The hero was introduced, or rather, introduced himself, to the world in the grandest fashion possible: with a hat-trick and several new records. Meet Messi's Argentina: lethal, clinical, and right on track in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

An Action-Packed Match And Two Almost-Goals

The match was anything but boring. Within the first eight minutes, two goals were disallowed for offside.

While Messi nearly scored after a series of lovely passes carved open the Algerian defence, Algeria's own disallowed goal, finding an unmarked Fares Chaibi near the edge of the box, exposed a deep vulnerability in La Scaloneta's defence. It reminded La Albiceleste fans of facing another green-shirted team in the opening fixture of the previous World Cup.

Messi: The Leader Who Delivered By Example

Messi played the entire game as though he were 18 years old again. With fluid movement and an aggressive pressing game, he floated effortlessly across the pitch.

In his 200th appearance for Argentina, he once again demonstrated why he is called the GOAT, showcasing innovation even at this stage of his career. Receiving the ball from his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi took just two dribbles and a subtle third touch to set himself before unleashing a long-range strike that was not merely a goal, but a golazo.

The three Algerian defenders, expecting him to cut inside, dribble past them, and score in his trademark fashion, were left exposed after giving him too much space.

The remainder of the half was largely dominated by the men in white and sky blue. Lautaro Martínez came close with a header, while the captain attempted a cheeky free-kick after spotting Algerian goalkeeper Luca, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, slightly off his line.

Chaibi Shone But Couldn't Deliver

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward impressed throughout the first half. He beat Lisandro Martínez in the 39th minute and again dribbled past the South American defence in the 43rd, only to blaze his effort over the bar.

Algeria dominated the final five minutes of the half, creating a few nervous moments for Argentina thanks largely to Chaibi's quick feet and direct running.

A Second Half Of Records

Messi began the second half much as he ended the first, testing the goalkeeper with another long-range effort and threading a defence-splitting pass to Lautaro Martínez.

Algeria's intricate one-touch combinations were effectively neutralised by an Argentine defence that looked far more compact after the break. Any hopes of a Saudi Arabia-style upset appeared increasingly remote as Lionel Scaloni's tactical adjustments took effect.

In the 60th minute, Alexis Mac Allister's shot slipped through the goalkeeper's hands. Luca was helpless as a lightning-quick Messi escaped his marker and pounced on the loose ball to score from close range.

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez entered the match in the 73rd minute, but Lisandro Martínez and company proved a difficult obstacle to overcome.

Although Luca produced a superb save to deny another Messi long-range effort, he could do nothing to prevent the inevitable hat-trick. During a counterattack, Nicolás González slipped a pass into Messi near the edge of the box, and La Pulga curled a trademark lethal finish into the corner.

It was Messi's first-ever World Cup hat-trick, a milestone that had eluded him for years. The finish evoked memories of his iconic strike against Mexico at the 2022 World Cup, a precise shot placed beyond the reach of a fully stretched goalkeeper.

Shortly after completing his hat-trick, the Argentine captain was substituted to a standing ovation as the stadium erupted to deafening noise. La Albiceleste (The Argentina National Team) comfortably saw out the remainder of the match and announced their arrival at Kansas City Stadium with authority and panache.

Messi Now The Highest Goalscorer In World Cup History

By taking his World Cup tally from 13 to 16 goals with this remarkable hat-trick, Messi drew level with German legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in World Cup finals history.

Argentina's title defence could hardly have begun in more emphatic fashion. And if this performance is any indication, the footballing world may once again be living in Messi's.

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