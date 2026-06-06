FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Argentina Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina targets 2026 World Cup retention in expanded format.

Their first match is on June 16 against Algeria.

Group J matches continue against Austria, then Jordan.

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions Argentina are gearing up for the start of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, with Lionel Scaloni's side aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the coveted trophy. After lifting the title in Qatar in 2022, expectations will once again be sky-high as Lionel Messi leads the Albiceleste. The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, features an expanded 48-team format, making it the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

Argentina 1st FIFA World Cup Match: Date & Time

Messi's Argentina will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey against Algeria on June 16 (June 17, 6:30 AM IST). The match is scheduled to take place in Kansas City and will mark the defending champions' first appearance at the tournament.

The two sides have only met once before, all the way back in 2007 in a friendly fixture, which the Albiceleste won 4-3.

The South American giants were placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan during the World Cup draw. While they enter the contest as one of the favourites, Algeria represent a potentially tricky opening challenge as both teams look to make a strong start.

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What Does Argentina's Group Stage Schedule Look Like?

Following their clash with Algeria, Argentina will continue their Group J campaign against Austria before taking on Jordan in their final group-stage fixture.

The three matches will determine whether the reigning champions can secure safe passage into the knockout rounds.

FIFA World Cup: Argentina Full Squad

Argentina's core still consists of many heroes from their World Cup triumph in Qatar, with a blend of fresh and exciting talent.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Paz, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian alvarez

Before the FIFA World Cup begins, Argentina will play two friendlies, first against Honduras (June 7, 5:30 AM IST), and then against Iceland (June 10, 6:00 AM IST), who they also faced at the tournament in 2018.