'Not To Be So Stupid': Argentina's Cristian Romero Fires Back At Ex-England Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gary Neville criticized Argentina's defensive duo before semi-final.

Argentina beat England 2-1, reaching World Cup final.

Cristian Romero fired back, hoping not to become such a critic.

Cristian Romero Gary Nevill Remark: Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero has fired back at former England international Gary Neville after helping La Albiceleste book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Romero, alongside Lisandro Martinez, played a key role in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, a performance that came just days after Neville questioned the defensive pairing. Ahead of the semi-final, the former Manchester United defender and now television pundit described Romero and Martinez as "the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world," a remark that clearly did not sit well with the duo.

Romero Delivers Strong Response

Speaking to DSports after the final whistle, Romero addressed Neville's criticism with a pointed message, insisting he would never want to become someone who constantly tears players down after retirement.

"The only thing I hope for when I retire is not to be so stupid, I hope that when I retire in the future, hopefully I won't end up criticising a player or criticising anyone, because at the end of the day you go out there to do your best for your team and your national side. It might turn out well or it might not."

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Romero's comments came after Argentina overturned a one-goal deficit late in the match, with Lionel Messi inspiring the comeback through two decisive assists.

Martinez Brushes Off Neville's Comments

Lisandro Martinez also weighed in on the controversy but insisted neither he nor Romero allowed the criticism to become a distraction.

"We're used to people always talking about us. It seems that they like to talk about us, and we just respond on the pitch, always with respect."

Argentina's defensive partnership once again proved its worth by limiting England's attacking threat for large spells of the contest before Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to seal a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The victory keeps Argentina on course to defend their world title, while Romero's post-match comments have added another layer to an already fiery World Cup rivalry.