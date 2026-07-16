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English NewsSportsFootball'Not To Be So Stupid': Argentina's Cristian Romero Fires Back At Ex-England Star

'Not To Be So Stupid': Argentina's Cristian Romero Fires Back At Ex-England Star

Cristian Romero hit back at Gary Neville after Argentina's FIFA World Cup semi-final win over England, addressing the criticisms raised ahead of the fixture.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gary Neville criticized Argentina's defensive duo before semi-final.
  • Argentina beat England 2-1, reaching World Cup final.
  • Cristian Romero fired back, hoping not to become such a critic.

Cristian Romero Gary Nevill Remark: Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero has fired back at former England international Gary Neville after helping La Albiceleste book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Romero, alongside Lisandro Martinez, played a key role in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, a performance that came just days after Neville questioned the defensive pairing. Ahead of the semi-final, the former Manchester United defender and now television pundit described Romero and Martinez as "the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world," a remark that clearly did not sit well with the duo.

Romero Delivers Strong Response

Speaking to DSports after the final whistle, Romero addressed Neville's criticism with a pointed message, insisting he would never want to become someone who constantly tears players down after retirement.

"The only thing I hope for when I retire is not to be so stupid, I hope that when I retire in the future, hopefully I won't end up criticising a player or criticising anyone, because at the end of the day you go out there to do your best for your team and your national side. It might turn out well or it might not."

Read More: Messi Set For Third FIFA World Cup Final: Only One Other Player Has Done This & It's Not Pele

Romero's comments came after Argentina overturned a one-goal deficit late in the match, with Lionel Messi inspiring the comeback through two decisive assists.

Martinez Brushes Off Neville's Comments

Lisandro Martinez also weighed in on the controversy but insisted neither he nor Romero allowed the criticism to become a distraction.

"We're used to people always talking about us. It seems that they like to talk about us, and we just respond on the pitch, always with respect."

Argentina's defensive partnership once again proved its worth by limiting England's attacking threat for large spells of the contest before Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to seal a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The victory keeps Argentina on course to defend their world title, while Romero's post-match comments have added another layer to an already fiery World Cup rivalry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What remark did Gary Neville make about Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez?

Ahead of the semi-final, Gary Neville described Romero and Martinez as

How did Cristian Romero respond to Gary Neville's criticism?

Romero stated he hopes not to be so

What was Lisandro Martinez's reaction to the criticism?

Martinez stated that they are used to people talking about them and prefer to respond on the pitch with respect. He also noted the criticism was not a distraction.

What was the outcome of Argentina's match against England?

Argentina achieved a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, securing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Lionel Messi provided two decisive assists for the winning goals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Argentina Vs England Cristian Romero
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