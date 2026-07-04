Argentina Avoid Huge FIFA World Cup Shock As Cape Verde's Fairytale Run Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina secured a dramatic extra-time victory against Cape Verde.

Messi scored first, but Cape Verde bravely equalized twice.

Diney Borges' late own goal finally broke the 2-2 deadlock.

Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup: Argentina were pushed to the edge by an inspired Cape Verde before eventually sealing a dramatic extra-time victory to keep their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence alive. The reigning champions found themselves tested throughout a thrilling Round of 32 encounter, with the tournament debutants refusing to back down despite falling behind on multiple occasions. It ultimately took an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges late in extra time to separate the sides after Cape Verde twice produced remarkable equalisers.

Lionel Messi once again played a decisive role, not only helping Argentina progress but also reclaiming the lead in the adidas Golden Boot race.

With the hard-fought win, Lionel Scaloni's men advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt after the African side edged Australia in a penalty shootout earlier in the day.

Messi Delivers Yet Again For Argentina

The breakthrough arrived after the first cooling break when Messi produced another moment of brilliance.

Latching onto an inch-perfect long pass from Lisandro Martinez, the Argentine captain calmly lifted his finish beyond the advancing Vozinha to register his 20th FIFA World Cup goal.

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The strike once again underlined Messi's importance to Argentina, with the veteran continuing to dictate attacks and create opportunities whenever his side needed inspiration.

Despite controlling possession for long periods, Argentina struggled to put the contest beyond reach as Cape Verde continued to threaten on the counter.

Cape Verde Refuse To Give In

The tournament newcomers produced another fearless display after the restart. A well-worked move down the right flank carved open Argentina's defence, allowing Deroy Duarte to finish confidently through Lisandro Martinez's legs before beating Emiliano Martinez to restore parity.

Cape Verde's confidence continued to grow as Vozinha frustrated Argentina with several outstanding saves, including a superb stop from close range to deny Messi and force the match into extra time.

Argentina regained the lead almost immediately after the additional period began. Lisandro Martinez reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner before firing beyond Vozinha from a tight angle.

Yet Cape Verde refused to accept defeat. Left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral produced one of the tournament's finest strikes, curling an unstoppable effort into the net from outside the penalty area to make it 2-2 once again.

The fairy tale finally came to an end when Messi's dangerous corner created panic inside the Cape Verde box, with Diney Borges inadvertently turning the ball into his own net.

It was a cruel conclusion for Cape Verde, whose spirited performance won admiration despite elimination, while Argentina escaped a major scare to continue their quest for another FIFA World Cup title.