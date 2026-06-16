Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Araujo's Late Goal Earns Uruguay Draw Against Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Araujo's Late Goal Earns Uruguay Draw Against Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's first real threat came from a corner when Fernando Muslera reacted brilliantly to keep out a snap-shot from Al Amri – but Uruguay failed to heed the warning.

Reported By : IANS | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 07:07 AM (IST)

Maxi Araujo scored late to cancel out Abdulelah Al Amri's first-half strike as Uruguay and Saudi Arabia shared the spoils in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H encounter here at the Miami Stadium on Tuesday (IST).

Uruguay started strong with Araujo forcing a smart save from Mohammed Al Owais before the Saudi goalkeeper produced an even better stop to deny Federico Vinas's diving header.

Also Read | Egypt Denied Historic World Cup Win As Hany Own Goal Rescues Belgium

Saudi Arabia's first real threat came from a corner when Fernando Muslera reacted brilliantly to keep out a snap-shot from Al Amri – but Uruguay failed to heed the warning.

Notably, at 39 years and 364 days, Muslera became the oldest player to represent Uruguay at a World Cup, surpassing Diego Godin's previous record by more than three years.

Another dangerous set-piece created chaos in the box. Uruguay goalkeeper Muslera managed to block a header from Hassan Al Tambakti, but Al Amri reacted the fastest to kick in the rebound and give Saudi Arabia the lead.

Uruguay pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, with Vinas sending a header just wide of the post. Soon after, Manuel Ugarte beat the Saudi goalkeeper with a powerful long-range shot, but it smashed against the crossbar.

With Saudi Arabia defending deep in their own half, Uruguay's pressure finally paid off with 10 minutes left in normal time. The Saudi goalkeeper couldn't hold onto a sharp header from Viñas, allowing Araújo to quickly jump on the loose ball and score.

Federico Valverde tested the goalkeepera again as Uruguay looked for a late winning goal. However, Saudi Arabia held on to secure a valuable draw. The result leaves all four teams in Group H completely level, following tournament debutants Cape Verde's surprise 0-0 draw against Spain earlier in the day.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia?

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Maxi Araujo scored for Uruguay, and Abdulelah Al Amri scored for Saudi Arabia.

Who scored for Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the match?

Abdulelah Al Amri scored for Saudi Arabia in the first half. Maxi Araujo then scored the equalizer for Uruguay late in the second half.

What record did Fernando Muslera achieve during the game?

At 39 years and 364 days, Fernando Muslera became the oldest player to represent Uruguay at a World Cup, surpassing Diego Godin's record.

How did the draw impact Group H standings?

The draw leaves all four teams in Group H completely level. This resulted from tournament debutants Cape Verde's surprise 0-0 draw against Spain.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Araujo's Late Goal Earns Uruguay Draw Against Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Araujo's Late Goal Earns Uruguay Draw Against Saudi Arabia
Football
Egypt Denied Historic World Cup Win As Hany Own Goal Rescues Belgium
Egypt Denied Historic World Cup Win As Hany Own Goal Rescues Belgium
Football
Watch: Massive Booing Erupts During Iran National Anthem At World Cup Opener
Watch: Massive Booing Erupts During Iran National Anthem At World Cup Opener
Football
Tech Similar To Cricket's 'Snicko' Makes Shocking Debut At FIFA World Cup 2026
Tech Similar To Cricket's 'Snicko' Makes Shocking Debut At FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Ukraine War Update: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike, Kyiv Heritage Site Hit
Middle East Fallout: Netanyahu Faces Heat in Israel After US-Iran Peace Deal Announcement
Pakistan Air Crash: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Two Pilots Killed
Inflation Alert: Wholesale Inflation Jumps to 9.68%, Raising Concerns Over Rising Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget