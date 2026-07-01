WATCH: Amad Diallo Channels Messi With Stunning Solo Goal At FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diallo scored a sensational solo equalizer against Norway.

Goal showcased dazzling footwork, drawing Messi comparisons online.

Erling Haaland's later goal secured Norway's 2-1 victory.

Amad Diallo Goal FIFA World Cup: Amad Diallo produced one of the standout moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sensational solo goal against Norway in the Round of 32. The Manchester United winger showcased dazzling footwork, quick acceleration and remarkable composure inside the penalty area before slotting home a brilliant equaliser that immediately sparked comparisons with Lionel Messi among fans on social media. Check it out:

Ridiculous goal by Amad Diallo against Norway!!!!

Look at all those defenders…

This reminds me of young Lionel Messi at Barcelona



Côte d’Ivoire / Norway pic.twitter.com/8Q7qnbwU7n June 30, 2026

The strike came at a crucial stage of the contest, breathing fresh life into Ivory Coast after they had fallen behind in the first half.

Although the African side eventually bowed out of the tournament following a 2-1 defeat, Diallo's individual brilliance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the knockout clash.

Diallo Produces A Moment Of Magic

The 23-year-old forward combined neatly with a teammate in a quick one-two before bursting into the penalty area. With defenders closing in, Diallo glided past multiple Norway players using close control and quick feet before calmly beating the goalkeeper with an emphatic finish.

Also Check: Neymar Brutally Trolls German Economist Who Predicted Brazil's Loss

It was a goal that instantly grabbed attention, with many supporters drawing similarities to the trademark dribbles often associated with Lionel Messi.

More importantly, the finish brought Ivory Coast level after they had spent much of the evening chasing the game. Having already impressed during the group stage, Diallo once again demonstrated why he remains one of the brightest young attacking talents in world football.

Heroics Overshadowed By Haaland

Unfortunately for Diallo and Ivory Coast, the equaliser ultimately proved to be only a temporary setback for Norway.

Erling Haaland struck soon after, converting from close range to restore Norway's advantage and eventually send his country into the Round of 16 for the first time since 1998.

Diallo nearly forced extra time once again in stoppage time. The winger curled a dangerous free-kick towards the top corner, only for Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to produce a spectacular fingertip save and preserve his side's lead.

Despite the defeat, Diallo finished the night with his reputation further enhanced. His goal and late free-kick served as reminders of the quality that has made him one of Manchester United's most exciting attacking prospects.

Norway will now prepare for a blockbuster Round of 16 meeting with Brazil, while Ivory Coast leave the tournament after making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.