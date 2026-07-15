FIFA Unveils Blockbuster Closing Ceremony Lineup For 2026 World Cup Final

FIFA has officially lifted the curtain on an extraordinary entertainment lineup for the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. Combining classic Hollywood spectacle with global music icons and internet culture, the pre-match celebration promises to be a fittingly massive conclusion to the historic 48-team edition of the tournament.

Scheduled to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, the star-studded pre-game show will commence exactly 90 minutes before kick-off at 13:30 local time (11:00 PM IST). The visual and musical extravaganza is designed to celebrate the tournament's month-long journey across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

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Tom Cruise Billed For "Special Appearance"

Fresh off his highly talked-about stunt at the Paris Olympics, Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise is set to capture the spotlight once again. FIFA has confirmed that the Mission: Impossible superstar will make a special appearance during the ceremony, adding an elite touch of cinema to the world's most-watched sporting final.

Jennifer Hudson To Anchor Anthems

In a major vocal highlight, Jennifer Hudsonon - one of the few artists globally to achieve the prestigious EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) - will deliver a highly anticipated live rendition of the United States national anthem right before the teams take the field for kick-off.

Global Mixing Pot Of Musical Performers

Produced in creative partnership with the renowned Balich Wonder Studio (the visionary team behind multiple iconic Olympic and World Cup celebrations), the performance roster spans multiple generations and genres:

Robbie Williams: The legendary British singer and former Take That member makes a grand return to the World Cup stage after famously opening the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Nicole Scherzinger: The chart-topping American pop star and former frontwoman of The Pussycat Dolls will bring high-energy choreography and vocals to the MetLife stage.

Laura Pausini: The multi-award-winning Italian recording artist adds global sophistication to the lineup, building on her rich history of performing at massive international events.

IShowSpeed: Bringing modern internet culture to soccer's grandest stage, the ultra-popular gaming and sports streaming sensation has been officially integrated into the pre-match performance bill.

FIFA World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi stated that the closing ceremony is crafted to bring the groundbreaking tournament "full circle through music, culture, and football."