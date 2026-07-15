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English NewsSportsFootball'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims

'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims

The satirical campaign focuses heavily on allegations of favoritism, with critics weaponizing memes and digital edits to diminish Messi's achievements on global stage.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

Lionel Messi, Argentina captain, has found himself at the center of an intense social media trolling wave ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against England. Rival football fanbases have mobilized on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube to circulate the derogatory nickname "FIFA's Princess" to mock the legendary forward's international legacy.

The satirical campaign focuses heavily on allegations of favoritism, with critics weaponizing memes and digital edits to diminish the 39-year-old’s historic achievements on the global stage.

Anatomy of "FIFA Princess" Trend

The viral phenomenon has gained major traction through coordinated short-form video edits and AI-assisted content creation.

Rival supporters frequently deploy the phrase #FIFAPrincess to tag clips highlighting controversial refereeing decisions, unpenalized tackles, or penalties awarded to La Albiceleste.

Trolls frequently pair the derogatory label with images suggesting that tournament brackets or calls are deliberately tailored to favor the Inter Miami star. While these claims remain entirely unsubstantiated fan banter, the nickname has proven difficult to shake off amid the tribal landscape of tournament football.

Silencing Critics On Pitch

Despite the digital noise and meme warfare, Messi's statistical output during the 2026 tournament continues to provide the ultimate counter-argument. The Argentine talisman has been in blistering form throughout the North American campaign, driving his squad to the final four.

Messi's Historic 2026 World Cup Run:

Goals Scored: 8 (Tied at the top of the Golden Boot race)

Assists: 2 (Crucial playmaking contributions)

All-Time Record: Reached 21 career World Cup goals, the most in football history

The iconic forward currently shares the tournament's top scorer lead with France's Kylian Mbappé. Also, his goal-scoring exploits in the group and knockout stages have officially seen him surpass all previous records to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What derogatory nickname is Lionel Messi being trolled with?

Lionel Messi is being trolled with the derogatory nickname

Why is Messi being called 'FIFA's Princess'?

The satirical campaign alleges favoritism towards Messi, with critics highlighting controversial refereeing decisions or penalties. These claims are unsubstantiated fan banter.

How is Messi performing in the 2026 World Cup despite the trolling?

Messi is performing exceptionally, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. He has also set a new record with 21 career World Cup goals, making him the all-time top scorer.

Where did the 'FIFA's Princess' trend originate?

The trend gained traction through coordinated short-form video edits and AI-assisted content creation. Rival fanbases mobilized on platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World CUp 2026 Lionel Messi Princess Memes
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