Lionel Messi is being trolled with the derogatory nickname
'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims
The satirical campaign focuses heavily on allegations of favoritism, with critics weaponizing memes and digital edits to diminish Messi's achievements on global stage.
Lionel Messi, Argentina captain, has found himself at the center of an intense social media trolling wave ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against England. Rival football fanbases have mobilized on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube to circulate the derogatory nickname "FIFA's Princess" to mock the legendary forward's international legacy.
The satirical campaign focuses heavily on allegations of favoritism, with critics weaponizing memes and digital edits to diminish the 39-year-old’s historic achievements on the global stage.
Anatomy of "FIFA Princess" Trend
The viral phenomenon has gained major traction through coordinated short-form video edits and AI-assisted content creation.
Rival supporters frequently deploy the phrase #FIFAPrincess to tag clips highlighting controversial refereeing decisions, unpenalized tackles, or penalties awarded to La Albiceleste.
Trolls frequently pair the derogatory label with images suggesting that tournament brackets or calls are deliberately tailored to favor the Inter Miami star. While these claims remain entirely unsubstantiated fan banter, the nickname has proven difficult to shake off amid the tribal landscape of tournament football.
Messi Lovers flipando con su princesita hormoneada 😂🤡👸🤭🤡😂😂🚨— Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 14, 2026
“Sí eso sí, grandote me tenía nervioso”… Cheque YA JA JA de Infantino pa’ no enfrentar al Haaland 🤡🧨🧨😂😂
Aquí todos ganamos… menos el fútbol real 🤡🤡🚨🖕
Princesa con corona y melón, goleador del torneo… pic.twitter.com/FKL5vKacsb
Messi Lovers felices y flipando 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡— Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 10, 2026
“¡Su princesa bailando el vals con su papi infantil! 💃✨😍😘😘”
Vestido rosa, tiara brillante, caricias y todo el mundo aplaudiendo como locos 🥳🔥
Pura clase del GOAT 🤡💩💩🧨🧨
¡Tiempo de vals para la Princesa Hormoneada!… pic.twitter.com/LQY4nMg1Xs
FUCK MESSI.— ✨whateverman✨🎙️ (@what3verman) July 7, 2026
FUCK VAR.
FUCK THE CORRUPTION.
FIFA Princess. pic.twitter.com/UNCtTMGhkn
😂🤡 SASKA ÉPICO INFANTINO Y SU PRINCESA HORMONADA 🤭💅❤️❤️🍆😂😂— Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 14, 2026
Infantino: “Princesa, este es el vestido que quiero que uses para la final de la Copa del Mundo 😂😂🤭❤️🍆”
Messi: “Ay papi gracias… como a mí me gustan, ajustadito y bien grande 😘🍆❤️ Gracias mi calvito. Te amo… pic.twitter.com/YWZJqM8UAL
As I said before— DIOSDIABLO (@DiosDiablo69) July 8, 2026
The whole Planet knows it in every Language: Messi is Infantino's Princess#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pGFXRoO9as
Silencing Critics On Pitch
Despite the digital noise and meme warfare, Messi's statistical output during the 2026 tournament continues to provide the ultimate counter-argument. The Argentine talisman has been in blistering form throughout the North American campaign, driving his squad to the final four.
Messi's Historic 2026 World Cup Run:
Goals Scored: 8 (Tied at the top of the Golden Boot race)
Assists: 2 (Crucial playmaking contributions)
All-Time Record: Reached 21 career World Cup goals, the most in football history
The iconic forward currently shares the tournament's top scorer lead with France's Kylian Mbappé. Also, his goal-scoring exploits in the group and knockout stages have officially seen him surpass all previous records to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals.
Frequently Asked Questions
What derogatory nickname is Lionel Messi being trolled with?
Why is Messi being called 'FIFA's Princess'?
The satirical campaign alleges favoritism towards Messi, with critics highlighting controversial refereeing decisions or penalties. These claims are unsubstantiated fan banter.
How is Messi performing in the 2026 World Cup despite the trolling?
Messi is performing exceptionally, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. He has also set a new record with 21 career World Cup goals, making him the all-time top scorer.
Where did the 'FIFA's Princess' trend originate?
The trend gained traction through coordinated short-form video edits and AI-assisted content creation. Rival fanbases mobilized on platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube.