'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims

Lionel Messi, Argentina captain, has found himself at the center of an intense social media trolling wave ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against England. Rival football fanbases have mobilized on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube to circulate the derogatory nickname "FIFA's Princess" to mock the legendary forward's international legacy.

The satirical campaign focuses heavily on allegations of favoritism, with critics weaponizing memes and digital edits to diminish the 39-year-old’s historic achievements on the global stage.

Anatomy of "FIFA Princess" Trend

The viral phenomenon has gained major traction through coordinated short-form video edits and AI-assisted content creation.

Rival supporters frequently deploy the phrase #FIFAPrincess to tag clips highlighting controversial refereeing decisions, unpenalized tackles, or penalties awarded to La Albiceleste.

Trolls frequently pair the derogatory label with images suggesting that tournament brackets or calls are deliberately tailored to favor the Inter Miami star. While these claims remain entirely unsubstantiated fan banter, the nickname has proven difficult to shake off amid the tribal landscape of tournament football.

Messi Lovers flipando con su princesita hormoneada 😂🤡👸🤭🤡😂😂🚨

“Sí eso sí, grandote me tenía nervioso”… Cheque YA JA JA de Infantino pa’ no enfrentar al Haaland 🤡🧨🧨😂😂

Aquí todos ganamos… menos el fútbol real 🤡🤡🚨🖕

Princesa con corona y melón, goleador del torneo… pic.twitter.com/FKL5vKacsb — Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 14, 2026

Messi Lovers felices y flipando 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

“¡Su princesa bailando el vals con su papi infantil! 💃✨😍😘😘”

Vestido rosa, tiara brillante, caricias y todo el mundo aplaudiendo como locos 🥳🔥

Pura clase del GOAT 🤡💩💩🧨🧨

¡Tiempo de vals para la Princesa Hormoneada!… pic.twitter.com/LQY4nMg1Xs — Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 10, 2026

FUCK MESSI.



FUCK VAR.



FUCK THE CORRUPTION.



FIFA Princess. pic.twitter.com/UNCtTMGhkn — ✨whateverman✨🎙️ (@what3verman) July 7, 2026

😂🤡 SASKA ÉPICO INFANTINO Y SU PRINCESA HORMONADA 🤭💅❤️❤️🍆😂😂

Infantino: “Princesa, este es el vestido que quiero que uses para la final de la Copa del Mundo 😂😂🤭❤️🍆”

Messi: “Ay papi gracias… como a mí me gustan, ajustadito y bien grande 😘🍆❤️ Gracias mi calvito. Te amo… pic.twitter.com/YWZJqM8UAL — Christian Arias (@ChristianariasF) July 14, 2026

As I said before

The whole Planet knows it in every Language: Messi is Infantino's Princess#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pGFXRoO9as — DIOSDIABLO (@DiosDiablo69) July 8, 2026

Silencing Critics On Pitch

Despite the digital noise and meme warfare, Messi's statistical output during the 2026 tournament continues to provide the ultimate counter-argument. The Argentine talisman has been in blistering form throughout the North American campaign, driving his squad to the final four.

Messi's Historic 2026 World Cup Run:

Goals Scored: 8 (Tied at the top of the Golden Boot race)

Assists: 2 (Crucial playmaking contributions)

All-Time Record: Reached 21 career World Cup goals, the most in football history

The iconic forward currently shares the tournament's top scorer lead with France's Kylian Mbappé. Also, his goal-scoring exploits in the group and knockout stages have officially seen him surpass all previous records to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals.