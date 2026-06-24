FIFA President Breaks Silence On World Cup Hydration Break Controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hit back at escalating criticism over the mandatory hydration breaks implemented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, firmly denying allegations that the tactical pauses were secretly introduced to generate extra television advertising revenue.

The controversial rule, which enforces a mandatory three-minute stoppage approximately 22 minutes into each half, has drawn boos and loud jeers from spectators inside stadiums. Fans and media pundits have accused soccer's governing body of mimicking American-style television timeouts to disrupt the traditional flowing rhythm of the sport.

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Clarifying Commercial Timeline

Speaking to reporters, Infantino vehemently dismissed the financial conspiracies, explaining that FIFA derives no direct monetary benefit from the newly introduced advertisement windows.

Hydration Break Mandate:

Duration: 3 minutes per stoppage (Whistle-to-whistle)

Frequency: Called around the 22nd minute of each half

Scope: Enforced across all matches, even in air-conditioned domed stadiums

Revenue Impact: Zero additional dollars for FIFA

'We don't make one dollar, says FIFA Chief'

The FIFA chief pointed out a simple contractual reality: all broadcasting and commercial agreements for the North American tournament had already been finalized and locked in well before the governing body announced the universal hydration break policy in December 2025.

"I want to stress this because I hear as well it's about money; it is not," Infantino said. "We don't make one dollar more in revenues in FIFA with these hydration breaks. Because all our contracts were signed well ahead of the decision to have these breaks. Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don't know, that's great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues." - Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

"The most important element for us is to guarantee the sporting equity of the tournament," he said. "If we were to use hydration breaks only in those matches where it was too hot and not in the other matches, we would give an advantage or a disadvantage to some of the coaches or some of the teams."

However, Infantino argued that the pauses may have actually enhanced the overall spectacle.

"Maybe the coach can reassess certain situations, correct certain mistakes. The players get a little rest and come back in full speed. Well, is that bad necessarily? Maybe it's good," he said.

"And we see as well the intensity of the games. We've never seen 90 minutes in a tournament like this played with such intensity. Until the last second of the match, players attack, and so on. And maybe, maybe not, but maybe it's also a bit thanks to this little break."