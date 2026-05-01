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HomeSportsFootballFIFA Confirms Iran Will Play World Cup 2026 Games In United States

FIFA Confirms Iran Will Play World Cup 2026 Games In United States

Iranian authorities had earlier urged that their group-stage fixtures be shifted to Mexico or Canada, citing security concerns.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

Addressing the rumors surrounding Iran’s potential exclusion from FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver that the nation will participate as scheduled.  

Despite significant geopolitical tension and calls for the team to be replaced, Infantino emphasized that football must remain a platform for global unity.

Key Highlights from FIFA Congress

Participation Confirmed: Infantino explicitly stated, "Iran will, of course, take part in the 2026 World Cup. And, of course, Iran will play in the USA." He dismissed suggestions that the team should be replaced by Italy (who failed to qualify for a third consecutive time).

Iranian officials had previously requested that their group-stage matches be moved to Mexico or Canada due to security concerns, but FIFA has maintained the original schedule. All three of Iran’s group matches are slated for Los Angeles and Seattle.

Political Backdrop

The confirmation comes amid a volatile climate involving the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump initially expressed reservations about the team's safety but later aligned with FIFA’s stance, stating, "If Gianni said it, I’m OK... Let 'em play."

Delegation Absence

Notably, Iran was the only one of the 211 member associations missing from the Vancouver congress. Reports indicate the Iranian delegation, including federation president Mehdi Taj, was denied entry into Canada by border officials.

Iran’s Group G Schedule

Iran is set to compete in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. Their confirmed fixtures are:

June 15, 2026 - vs New Zealand | SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

June 21, 2026 - vs Belgium | SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

June 26, 2026 - vs Egypt | Lumen Field, Seattle

The "Italy" Replacement Rumors

The controversy was fueled by a proposal from US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, who suggested Italy take Iran’s place. However, the US State Department and FIFA have since distanced themselves from this idea, reiterating that qualification results on the pitch must be respected.

Infantino concluded his address by stressing that FIFA’s primary responsibility is to "bring people together" during difficult times, ensuring that the 48-team expanded tournament remains inclusive of all qualified nations.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Iran FIFA FIFA World Cup 2026
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